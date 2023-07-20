A New $2 Billion Theme Park is Opening in The U.S. — but It’s Not in Florida or California

The 125-acre theme park was designed by a team including more than 20 former Disney Parks builders and Walt Disney Imagineers

Published on July 20, 2023 02:19PM EDT
American Heartland, Oklahoma, renderings
Photo:

American Heartland

A massive, $2 billion “Americana-themed” amusement park is opening in 2026 — and it's thousands of miles from the typical theme park hubs.

The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will include an amusement park comparable in size to Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida or Disneyland in California — but it won’t be in either state. 

Instead, the park and resort are planned to be built on a 1,000 acre property in the heart of northeast Oklahoma, just off Route 66. 

“Oklahoma is excited to welcome American Heartland Theme Park and Resort,” Oklahoma State Rep. Rusty Cornwell said in a press release. “Located on historic Route 66 just west of Grand Lake, the development will attract visitors from around the world to experience and celebrate the rich cultures and hometown values America has to offer.”

American Heartland, Oklahoma, renderings

American Heartland

The plans for the park include classic amusement park rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways, and restaurants that will collectively create an “Americana-themed environment.”

The state of Oklahoma was selected as the location for the project because of its “business-friendly approach and innovative partnership efforts,” according to American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite.

“We are thrilled to make Oklahoma the home of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort,“ Wilhite said in the announcement. “At the crossroads of the heartland, Oklahoma is an attractive location for a family entertainment destination. We look forward to bringing unforgettable generational experiences to Oklahoma.”

The 125-acre theme park, which was designed by a team including more than 20 former Disney Parks builders and Walt Disney Imagineers, will feature six distinct regions, each representing different parts of “the American story.”

American Heartland, Three Ponies RV Park, Oklahoma, renderings

American Heartland

Visitors to the park will have the option of staying in a 300-room hotel currently in development or a large-scale RV park, which will be able to accommodate 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins with amenities. 

The 320-acre Three Ponies RV Park and Campground will become the largest campground in the central U.S.

The $2 billion investment in the development project will create about 4,000 jobs and the expected tourism impact for Oklahoma is significant, according to the company. American Heartland estimates that the park and resort will attract more than 4.9 million guests per year to the state. 

The development will be built in phases, starting with the RV park and cabins, which are scheduled to open in spring 2025. The theme park and resort are scheduled to open in 2026. 

