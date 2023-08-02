A Murderous Sloth Terrorizes a Sorority in Trailer for New Slasher Movie 'Slotherhouse'

The next horror villain sensation is the world's slowest mammal.



On Wednesday, Gravitas Ventures released the trailer for its new horror movie Slotherhouse, which follows a college student who adopts a pet sloth, leading to a number of murders in the student's sorority house.

The trailer opens with one member of the sorority house noticing something ruffle in the shower. She opens the curtain, only for the sloth to stab her in the face. The first look at the new slasher then cuts to lead character Emily (Lisa Ambalavanar) as she meets with a man who offers to sell her a sloth.

After purchasing the sloth, Emily names it Alpha and the sorority appears to make the animal something of a mascot. As others warn Emily that Alpha may not be docile enough to serve as a pet, the bodies start piling up — and one character humorously notes that the sorority's home should be called a "Slotherhouse."



An official synopsis for the movie notes that main character Emily is running to serve as president of her sorority Sigma Lambda Theta (SLTH) for her senior year of college.

"While beginning her campaign, she finds an adorable sloth that steals her heart and soon realizes she just might steal the hearts, and votes, of her sorority sisters," the synopsis reads. "But when bodies slowly begin to pile up in the Sigma Lambda Theta house, Emily and her sorority sisters realize the deaths are being caused by their new house mascot, the cuddly sloth Alpha."



"Will Emily and her sisters escape the house with their lives?" the synopsis concludes. "Or is this death-sloth with 3 razor sharp claws too quick for them?"



Slotherhouse is directed by filmmaker Matthew Goodhue, from a script written by Bradley Fowler and based on Fowler's story with producer Cady Lanigan. The horror movie comes several months after the release of the animal-themed comedy Cocaine Bear and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, a slasher adaptation of the classic Winnie the Pooh character.



The new movie stars Lisa Ambalavanar, Sydney Craven, Olivia Rouyre, Bianca Beckles-Rose, Andrew Horton, Sutter Nolan, Grace Patterson, Milica Vrzić, Annamaria Serda, Tiff Stevenson, Stefan Kapičić., and Kelly Lynn Reiter. Rudi Rok provides Alpha the sloth's voice.



Slotherhouse releases in theaters Wednesday, Aug. 30.

