A Murderous Sloth Terrorizes a Sorority in Trailer for New Slasher Movie 'Slotherhouse'

'Slotherhouse' releases in theaters Wednesday, Aug. 30

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 02:56PM EDT

The next horror villain sensation is the world's slowest mammal.

On Wednesday, Gravitas Ventures released the trailer for its new horror movie Slotherhouse, which follows a college student who adopts a pet sloth, leading to a number of murders in the student's sorority house.

The trailer opens with one member of the sorority house noticing something ruffle in the shower. She opens the curtain, only for the sloth to stab her in the face. The first look at the new slasher then cuts to lead character Emily (Lisa Ambalavanar) as she meets with a man who offers to sell her a sloth.

A Murderous Sloth Terrorizes a Sorority in Trailer for New Slasher Movie Slotherhouse

Gravitas Ventures/YouTube

After purchasing the sloth, Emily names it Alpha and the sorority appears to make the animal something of a mascot. As others warn Emily that Alpha may not be docile enough to serve as a pet, the bodies start piling up — and one character humorously notes that the sorority's home should be called a "Slotherhouse."

Slotherhouse Movie Poster

Gravitas Ventures

An official synopsis for the movie notes that main character Emily is running to serve as president of her sorority Sigma Lambda Theta (SLTH) for her senior year of college.

"While beginning her campaign, she finds an adorable sloth that steals her heart and soon realizes she just might steal the hearts, and votes, of her sorority sisters," the synopsis reads. "But when bodies slowly begin to pile up in the Sigma Lambda Theta house, Emily and her sorority sisters realize the deaths are being caused by their new house mascot, the cuddly sloth Alpha."

A Murderous Sloth Terrorizes a Sorority in Trailer for New Slasher Movie Slotherhouse

Gravitas Ventures/YouTube

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Will Emily and her sisters escape the house with their lives?" the synopsis concludes. "Or is this death-sloth with 3 razor sharp claws too quick for them?"

A Murderous Sloth Terrorizes a Sorority in Trailer for New Slasher Movie Slotherhouse

Gravitas Ventures/YouTube

Slotherhouse is directed by filmmaker Matthew Goodhue, from a script written by Bradley Fowler and based on Fowler's story with producer Cady Lanigan. The horror movie comes several months after the release of the animal-themed comedy Cocaine Bear and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, a slasher adaptation of the classic Winnie the Pooh character.

The new movie stars Lisa Ambalavanar, Sydney Craven, Olivia Rouyre, Bianca Beckles-Rose, Andrew Horton, Sutter Nolan, Grace Patterson, Milica Vrzić, Annamaria Serda, Tiff Stevenson, Stefan Kapičić., and Kelly Lynn Reiter. Rudi Rok provides Alpha the sloth's voice.

Slotherhouse releases in theaters Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Related Articles
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot Says She's Still Developing 'Wonder Woman 3' Three Years After Sequel
Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain pose at the 89th Annual Drama League Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 19, 2023
Jessica Chastain Says Oscar Isaac Friendship Changed After 'Tough' Show Together: I Needed a 'Breather'
Actors Hunter McCracken, Tye Sheridan, Jessica Chastain and Laramie Eppler
Jessica Chastain Says Her 'Tree of Life' Sons Sent Her Mother's Day Cards After: 'I Loved Those Boys'
Amy Schumer/Instagram
Amy Schumer Shares Highlights from Beyoncé's Boston Concert: 'Greatest Artist of Our Lifetime'
Nicolas Cage in Dream Scenario - A24 film
Nicolas Cage Is Unrecognizable in First Look Photo from New Movie 'Dream Scenario'
Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are seen leaving Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after enjoying a romantic dinner date for two in Santa Monica on August 1st 2023
Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Dine Out at Hollywood Hotspot Giorgio Baldi
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. Reveals He Is Giving Away 6 ‘Dream Cars’ from His Personal Collection
Kate Beckinsale Shares Hilarious Nursing School Video
Kate Beckinsale Shares Hilarious ‘Nursing School’ Video: ‘Just the Tip’
Marc Gilpin Jaws 2 1978
'Jaws 2' Actor Marc Gilpin Dead at 56 from Cancer
Tom Everett Scott Says He's 'Chartreuse with Envy' After Tom Hanks, Johnathon Schaech Reunion
Tom Everett Scott Is 'Chartreuse with Envy' After Tom Hanks, Johnathon Schaech Reunion
jason momoa snow on bday
Jason Momoa Appears Delighted as He Documents Snow on His August Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday to Me’
Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud Completed Work on Horror Film from 'Scream' Directors Prior to Death: Report
Actor Jamie Foxx hugs his sister Deidra Dixon at the LAVO Singapore Grand Opening at Marina Bay Sands on December 31, 2017 in Singapore.
Jamie Foxx Says He 'Would Not Be Here' Without His 'Courageous' Sister Deidra: 'I Love You Forever'
Red, White & Royal Blue
'Red, White & Royal Blue' Director Says He's 'Surprised' His Gay Rom-Com Got an R Rating (Exclusive)
Hilary Swank Seeks Revenge On Her Son's Murderer in 'The Good Mother' Official Trailer
Hilary Swank Is a Journalist Searching for Her Son's Murderer in 'The Good Mother' Trailer (Exclusive)
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston Shared a passionate kiss while out for lunch at the Great White restaurant in West Hollywood.
Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Share a Kiss Over Lunch in Los Angeles