Things are heating up in the second season of À La Carte.

According to the a synopsis from the network, this season explores "who Misha (Shani Marq), Reign (Kendall Kyndall) and Shyra (Jenna Nolen) are as friends to each other without the friend that brought them all together: Mahogany (Pauline Dyer).”

The synopsis continues, “Her absence will serve as a catalyst for comedy and drama within this new friend dynamic. In your mid-20’s, relationships of convenience are fickle, and in L.A. especially, they are not easy to sustain. The mistakes they make will bring them closer in some ways and push them further apart in others. These three friends will continue their independent and collective journey discovering and unraveling who they are through the lens of comedy, love, sex, fire, and trial & error.”

In PEOPLE's exclusive trailer for season 2, Evette (India Love) teases Shyra about expanding her horizons, saying, “Miss Shyra, who are you? First a sex shop party and this. But girl, I’m not mad at you though.”



'A La Carte'. ALLBLK

It’s not only the ladies who are bringing the relationship drama in season 2 — Jamal (Romeo Miller) confides in gym buddies that he’s “got a wife and a girl,” adding, that they “both know about each other.”

Misha appears to be over the drama and ready to stand on her own two feet. She says, “I swear to God, I'm about to let my p---- dry up and dump everybody, men and women."

Shyra has her own struggles and admits, “Life is totally life-ing right now.”



'A La Carte'. A' LA CARTE on ALLBLK/YouTube

Ziyad (Xavier Avila) advises Reign that is not longer a first choice, saying, “I’m just sorry you went from being chosen, to an option.”

After the revelation, Reign gets upset and says, “If it’s not all of us, then this s--- won’t work.”

“F--- my life. Oh my God,” he adds in a locker room outburst.



'A La Carte'. A' LA CARTE on ALLBLK/YouTube

The sexy clip concludes with Maureen DeVoe (Tami Roman) asking, “So it’s all those other bitches over me?”

“Don’t ask that question,” Nicole (Kandi Burruss) responds. “You don’t want to get your feelings hurt.”

'A La Carte'. A' LA CARTE on ALLBLK/YouTube

À La Carte was renewed for season 2 in April 2023 with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Burruss and Avila being promoted to series regulars with Love, Marq and Alex Jacke joining the cast. Roman, Miller, Aspen Kennedy, Terayle Hill and Leon Fleisher recur are set to guest star during the upcoming season.

“This season we get to explore, elevate and dive deeper into the characters we’ve grown to love, and introduce some really dynamic and fun new cast,” executive producer Dijon Talton said, per Deadline. “We’re excited to continue exploring the nuanced human experience of Black individuals in their mid-20s, giving them the permission to be flawed and yet still redeemable. AllBlk has been an incredible partner and we are grateful to continue this journey with them. We couldn’t be more excited to start production on season 2!”

“I am so excited about season two! AllBlk has provided us with an incredible, free-spirited and supportive platform to share and explore stories that are authentic and relatable,” added executive producer Meagan Good. “I’m so grateful to be working with my cousin, Dijon Talton, who’s vision for À La Carte has enabled generation Z to feel seen, heard and understood all the while being allowed to be imperfect as they navigate their life experiences and grow through them.”

A' LA CARTE on ALLBLK/YouTube

The second season of À La Carte premieres Sept. 14 on ALLBLK.