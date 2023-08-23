‘A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder’ Author Holly Jackson Announces New 'True Crime-Fueled' Novel (Exclusive)

'The Reappearance of Rachel Price' will publish next spring

By Carly Tagen-Dye
Updated on August 23, 2023 10:24AM EDT
Holly Jacksons new book The Reappearance of Rachel Price
Photo:

Courtesy of Holly Jackson; Courtesy of Delacorte Press

Get ready, Holly Jackson fans!

The #1 New York Times bestselling author of the acclaimed novel A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and its subsequent series revealed the cover of her new book, The Reappearance of Rachel Price, exclusively with PEOPLE. The book, which marks Jackson’s return to the true crime-fueled thriller genre, is forthcoming from Delacorte Press, an imprint of Penguin Random Children’s Books.

“I have never been so excited to announce a new book than I am for The Reappearance of Rachel Price,” Jackson shares in a statement. “Writing this book utterly wrecked me, and that’s why I think it might be my best yet.”

The novel follows teenager Bel as she attempts to uncover the truth of the disappearance of her mother, Rachel Price, to which Bel was the only witness. Sixteen years later, while filming a documentary about the cold case, Bel is shocked to see that her mother has reappeared, alive and well. Rachel Price weaves true crime with a twisty murder mystery, while also showcasing the lasting effects of trauma.

Holly Jacksons new book The Reappearance of Rachel Price

Courtesy of Delacorte Press

The bestselling author of a plethora of young adult mysteries, including the Good Girl 's Guide to Murder series, Jackson is no novice at crafting a good tale. Her books have sold over 1 million copies worldwide, and have been mainstays on the New York Times YA bestseller list, with Jackson earning accolades like a 2020 nomination for the Goodreads Choice Award for Young Adult Fiction. Jackson's journey back to true-crime-fueled thrillers, which she stepped away from with 2022’s standalone novel Five Survive, continues with Rachel Price.

Still, Jackson knows how to keep her fans both surprised and in touch with her signature style. 

“The story is as subversive as it is suspenseful—it starts out reading like a true-crime documentary about an unsolved murder, but this is not a book about a woman disappearing, it’s about her reappearing, almost as if she’s returned from the dead,” says the book’s editor Kelsey Horton in a statement.

Jackson says that Rachel Price includes “everything readers have come to expect from [her],” including “twists that will make it embarrassing to read in public” and “a mystery that will have you questioning just how unhinged [she is].”

Author Holly Jackson

Holly Jackson/Instagram

Jackson’s reign in YA literature is continuing past the page too. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is being adapted into a television series by BBC Three Television, and will star Wednesday actress Emma Myers.

Full of twists and turns, Rachel Price is sure to turn every reader into an amateur sleuth.

“Get ready, because Rachel Price is about to come back from the dead,” Jackson says. “And just like her daughter — Bel — you’re going to have to question everything if you want to uncover the truth.”

The Reappearance of Rachel Price will be available in bookstores on April 2, 2024.

