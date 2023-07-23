A Complete Guide to Kaley Cuoco's Pets — Past and Present

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that Kaley Cuoco is an animal lover!

The actress, 37, has openly shared her fondness for animals, even telling Variety she can’t reveal how many she has because the list is so long.

From pups to ponies and beyond, here is a complete list of the Flight Attendant star’s furry family (that we know of)!

Kaley Cuoco's Dogs

King

King is Cuoco's Chihuahua who underwent an operation in July 2023 to have pieces of a foxtail plant removed from inside her body.

"Take care of your pets or don't have one! We are so grateful he is ok and will live a long, happy life!" she captioned a post-surgery photo.

Miss Opal

Miss Opal, who Cuoco adopted from Deity Animal Rescue with Tom in February 2023, is a newer family member. Cuoco and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, adopted the pet ahead of their baby girl Matilida's arrival in March.

The couple has since shared that their daughter and Miss Opal get along great, saying Matilda "always gets so excited when Opal comes to give her kissies!"

Norman

Norman, Cuoco's beloved dog of 14 years, died in 2021. She previously called the sweet pup her "entire world," adding that his death was an "earth-shattering deep, gut-wrenching pain I didn't know was possible."

Larry

After Norman's death, Cuoco and her then-husband Karl Cook adopted a new dog named Larry — a "9-year-old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love."

"When you know you know! Welcome to the family, Larry!" Cuoco wrote alongside several sweet photos with the dog in June 2021. "Thank you @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for the perfect addition to our lives. #seniorsunday #adoptdontshop #rescuedog 🤩😍💗❤️ (also thank you to his previous fosters for taking amazing care of him!)"

Dump Truck

Dump Truck died in May. Cuoco described the Chihuahua, also known as Dumps and Dumpy, as someone who was with her through the "hardest moments" and bought "endless joy."

Ruby

Cuoco adopted Ruby in 2014 after doing a shoot with her for E! News.

"This one starred in our @enews segment and I couldn't get her off my mind," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "So I went back and got her. Welcome to the family miss Ruby!!! Thank u west valley animal shelter for keeping her safe!"

Blueberry

In 2019, Cook gifted Cuoco a pit bull named Blueberry for Valentine's Day. Since then, Cuoco has advocated for the breed, sharing that when he was just 3 months old, he was banned from a building because of his breed.

"This is what we deal with every day ... I don't understand it, I really don't... This is just another effing annoying thing that this breed comes against every single day," she went on to say in an Instagram Story from March 2019.

Shirley

Cuoco also has another pit bull mix, whom she rescued, named Shirley.

Kaley Cuoco's Horses:

Bella

Over seven years ago, the actress introduced her horse Bella to the world on Instagram with a sweet snap of her kissing her nose.

Poker Face

A week after getting Bella, Cuoco added speckled gray horse Poker Face to her animal squad.

"This really messes with my streak of bay horses, but I think I'll keep him. Welcome to the squad," Cuoco wrote in her Instagram post introducing her new steed in 2016.

Smooshy

Another horse in Cuoco's stable is a "dwarf mini" named Shmooshy, who even has her own Instagram account! In an introductory post from 2017, Cuoco wrote (on behalf of the horse), "they call me Shmoosh cause my nose is all shmooshed 🦄"

Bionetty

Bionetty was the Big Bang Theory alum's show horse, nicknamed "Netty," until she retired him in 2021.

"For the last 6 years, my princess Netty has been nothing short of amazing ... She was the first 'real' horse I ever sat on, and was the first in my official string. It was love at first sight," Cuoco wrote at the time, alongside an Instagram slideshow of herself and Netty throughout the years.

Fiona

Cuoco lost her dwarf pony Fiona in 2020, she announced in a heartbreaking Instagram post at the time.

"After a very short time together, our precious dwarf pony rescue Fiona, passed away last night. She came to us & @pomponioranch @mrtankcook in such terrible shape, we were thrilled we got any time with her at all," Cuoco said, adding that many dwarf horses suffer health issues and "should not be bred this way."

Zaza

One day after announcing the split from her first husband, Ryan Sweeting, Cuoco revealed her new horse Zaza with a simple Instagram post of her kissing the equine on the cheek.

Thor

Thor starred in PEOPLE's World's Most Beautiful issue in 2015, where the horse "interviewed" the star. Cuoco mentioned that she thinks Thor is the "Sexiest Horse Alive."

Santos

Cuoco's first horse was Santos, a professional jumper. She got him when she was 18 and has said they have a special relationship.

"At the stable, when I call Santos's name, he'll start moving around in his stall, whinnying, and is so excited. He's like, Mama's here! The bond between a person and a horse is like nothing else—it's hard for people to understand unless they have one," she told LA Mag in 2015.

Zee-Yah

In April 2021, Zee-Yah joined the family. In an Instagram post at the time, Cuoco introduced the horse and explained that her dad named him, "and he's very proud of it."

"I never thought I would be so obsessed with our #bigbaycity baby horse 🐴 program! I'm in love," the actress wrote alongside a selfie with her new foal.

Cuoco has also mentioned her bunny Simon and rescue goat Tarantula, who she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show got his name because he "looks like a tarantula."