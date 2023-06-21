'90 Day': As Usman Gushes About 'Loving and Caring' New Woman, His Ex Kim Is 'Staying Positive'

'90 Day Fiancé' star Usman "Sojaboy" Umar found an American woman his own age, his former flame Kim Menzies is looking on the bright side of the single life

By
Published on June 21, 2023 11:56AM EDT
90 Day Fiance: Usman and New girlfriend
Photo:

officialsojaboy/Instagram

It’s official: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Usman “Sojaboy” Umar has moved on from Kim Menzies

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Nigerian musician shared a photo with his new girlfriend Kiera. “Happy Birthday to you my LOVE @the.kiera.elise , you are a strong woman, loving and caring,” he captioned the mirror selfie. “I will choose you now and always 🎁🎂🎉🎈”

It seems Usman and Kiera are currently exploring London together, as evidenced by additional posts on both of their Instagram feeds. “Love is a beautiful thing, it’s amazing to fall in love and to get it back in return,” Usman shared in another caption. “I’m officially off market not by force but by choice, this one is the right one for me. Check us out don’t you think we fit? Guys no hating pls 😉😉😂😂”

90 Day Fiance: Usman and New girlfriend

officialsojaboy/Instagram

Kiera shared her own photo of the pair in Piccadilly Circus. “I Piccadilly don’t care if you have something negative to say. So please keep the love flowing and the hate moving,” she wrote. 

This is Usman’s first public relationship since his television connection with Kim — an American woman to whom he was engaged on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. Longtime fans will remember Kim wasn’t even his first reality TV love story. Usman previously married American woman Lisa Hamme. Kim was 18 years Usman's senior, while Lisa was 20 years older.

Kiera, who is a New Jersey resident who turned 36 — around the same age as 34-year-old Usman — on Tuesday. Age was a giant factor in his mother’s blessing, which Kim received reluctantly after agreeing to let Usman take a second, younger wife for child bearing. 

Though Usman is flaunting his new love online, Kim appears unbothered. Back in America, the Californian woman shared a photo of herself with an uplifting caption. “Happiness is a mood. Staying positive is a mindset. ❤️,” Kim wrote in an Instagram caption.

There’s no telling if Usman’s latest American love story will play out on screen. For now, fans can tune into 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

