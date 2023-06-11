90 Day's Tyray Is 'Disappointed' After Sending Up to $100 a Month to 'Carmella,' Who's Been Catfishing Him

Tyray just learned Carmella is a man named Christian, and he's kicking himself because he's "watched the show, 'Catfish'"

By
Published on June 11, 2023 10:00PM EDT
90 Day Fiance
Photo:

TLC

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day’s Tyray is living in shock after the revelation about his online love. 

The American man just learned the woman he’s been in a four-year, virtual relationship with — Carmella — is actually a man named Christian.

As Tyray tried to grasp the concept of the years of lies on Sunday’s episode, he admitted he’s sent “Carmella” some money throughout their relationship. And in four years, it’s become a pretty large sum.

“Carmella initially asked me for money back in 2019 and I said no. Then she was kinda like ‘Oh, okay,’ and kinda ignored me,” Tyray explained, saying in March 2020 she reached out again. “That’s when I let my guard down and sent her something.”

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Tyray said he’s sends “between $50-$100 per month.”

“She doesn’t really question the amount I give her, but she’s always asking for more,” he said. 

He also admitted he was “embarrassed” and felt like he should have known better than to trust the virtual connection.

“I feel disappointed because I know about computers, and I’ve watched the show Catfish,” he told producers. “Usually [I know] what to look for when you see a fake profile. I should have seen it. It was only Snapchat. But, I didn’t think someone was trying to play me because I wasn’t sending thousands of dollars or anything.” 

The episode also saw Tyray get the first taste of who he’s actually been talking to — a deep-voiced man. 90 Day producers recorded their conversation with Christian to show Tyray, and he finally listened to the first bits in the comfort of his family. However, after just a few words from Christian, he got up and walked away. 

Tyray was comforted by his sister, who just learned of his four-year relationship, alongside the admission he’s been catfished.

What comes next for Tyray is unclear. Producers gave him the option to opt out of filming, given the fact his romance with Carmella didn’t appear to be barreling toward a happy ending. It seems it just may take some time for Tyray to understand the person he’s been sharing his hardest moments — and his sexy pics — with hasn’t been authentic in their own identity.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

