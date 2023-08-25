Entertainment TV 90 Day's Yara Threatens Divorce After Jovi Gets Wasted with Angela (Exclusive) In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Monday's '90 Day: The Last Resort', Yara claims her husband is the "problem" after his night out with Angela By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 25, 2023 10:00AM EDT Jovi Dufren is in hot water over his night with his 90 Day: The Last Resort costar Angela Deem. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of the TLC series, Jovi’s wife Yara Zaya gets upset after he chose “to go out and get drunk with Angela” rather than spend time with her at the couple’s retreat. However, Jovi defends his decision to let off steam after his wife secretly took birth control because she wasn’t ready for a second child, saying, “Okay, you’re choosing to f---ing lie to me and hide s--- from me, so what do you want in return?” 90 Day: Yara Has Secretly Taken Birth Control for Months Because She's 'Not Ready' for Another Baby with Jovi Yara and Jovi on '90 Day: The Last Resort'. TLC The Ukraine native calls his comment “disrespectful” while he claims that he was the one who wronged. However, she refuses to take all the blame, saying, “Jovi, I did wrong and I admit that but this is not right. This is so sick. This is so f---ing sick, Jovi. You are the problem.” “Oh, I'm the problem,” he responds. “You’re f---ing manipulating me with f---ing birth control, that is not okay.” Yara insists that her not being ready to expand their family was no excuse for him to “get drunk with Angela.” '90 Day' 's Yara Bristles at Jovi Wanting to Fix Marriage with a Second Child If It Means He'll 'Control Me More' Yara and Jovi on '90 Day: The Last Resort'. TLC In a confessional, Jovi admits that he was having second thoughts about both his night out and his future with Yara, explaining, “Maybe Angela wasn't the best person for me to hang out with last night in the state I was in and maybe I shouldn't have gotten so drunk but I don't think Yara really understands how much she hurt me and how worried I am about our future.” 90 Day's 'Sexy Memaw' Angela Is Back for 'Last Resort'! Plus It's 'All or Nothing' for 5 Couples (Exclusive) Yara then pushes him to get help and threatens to divorce him over his night with Angela. “We have a real problem, I'm telling you right now,” she says. "If you're gonna do this to me, we gonna get divorced because ... I do not want to do that.” “I’m washing my hands right now. You are the problem. Go to rehab. Go do something to yourself. You have a problem and I’m so freaking hurt that you think it’s OK to do this to me. I just can’t! This is not normal! Bringing somebody into my bed, that’s not okay and I’m sorry but I’m so freaking hurt right now,” she adds before walking out of the room. Yara and Jovi on '90 Day: The Last Resort'. TLC Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET after 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.