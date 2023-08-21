90 Day's Kalani Admits She 'Has Feelings' for Her Hall Pass: 'I Had to Keep a Connection'

There's big trouble ahead for 90 Day Fiancé's Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa.

The couple had an emotional argument about her hall pass during Monday's The Last Resort. In doing so, Kalani shared a major confession with Asuelu that could change the trajectory of their relationship: she has feelings for her hall pass.

"I took Asuelu up on the hall pass when he cheated because sexually, I've only been with Asuelu and I just wanted to see what it was like," Kalani, 34, said in a confessional interview. "But once I got to know this other person better, I ended up liking the other man. So I don't know."

Asuelu, 27, said he was "really mad and upset" because it was "painful" to learn of Kalani's newly formed feelings for another man.

As Kalani questioned why he felt this way, Asuelu shared his anger at her desire to continue communicating with the other man.

"So you think it's OK what you did because you never kept a connection with them. Is that what you're saying?" asked Kalani.

Later, she explained, "I only slept with you before him. You realize, right? So yes, it's a big deal for me to sleep with somebody else who's not my husband, so I had to keep a connection with him."

Asuelu argued that this was his "chance to prove it" to her that he was willing to do whatever it might take to preserve their marriage, but it bothered him that Kalani wants to "go hang out" with and "see" the other man afterward. "That's why I'm being crazy," he added.

"I know I screwed up. I cheated on her and I [made] a really bad idea to give her a [hall] pass," he acknowledged in an interview. "But Kalani still texting to the other guy. And I want her to, like, stop doing that, and let's just start fresh."

Asuelu then apologized to Kalani, who expressed annoyance at his repeated apologies and asked Asuelu to "prove" to her that he will do better.

"Your words and your actions never match up. Prove it!" Kalani said in response as Asuelu added, "I came back and I changed. But now, I see like, you guys have sex. And it's really painful."

As Kalani questioned the difference between her extramarital hookup and Asuelu's own, Asuelu said that her other man "can get you pregnant." But Kalani questioned what his point "had to do with anything."

"I'm here. I sacrifice everything to be here with you," he said. "I want to be with you and I'm so sorry that I [screwed] up and things like that."

While tearing up, Kalani told him to pack up his belongings and find different sleeping arrangements for the night.

"OK, well, you can't sleep here tonight," she said. "I don't feel comfortable and I think it's better for us to have a little bit of space tonight."

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.