90 Day: Jovi's Rejection of Foreplay Stuns Therapist as Yara Tells Him 'You Don't Care How I Feel' (Exclusive)

Jovi Dufren and his wife Yara Zaya are opening up about their problems in the bedroom.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jovi reflects on how their sex life has changed since welcoming their 2-year-old Mylah during a group exercise.

“I would like to have more sex because when we first got together we had a lot of sex and that's kind of faded away, we have a small child,” he admits.

Yara denies their issues — including her taking birth control in secret to prevent a second pregnancy — stem from having a toddler, saying, “It's not because of the child.”

Jovi and Yari on '90 Day: The Last Resort'. TLC

He went on to explain that Yara wants him to do “something romantic or something special” before having sex.

“Yeah, because this,” the TLC star says as she demonstrates a pounding motion with her hands. “It's not enjoyable. I don’t want to do this. I need to be prepared mentally.”

“I don't think I should have to go out of my way specifically to do something nice for you to have sex,” he responds, which leaves the therapist leading the group shocked.

Yara on '90 Day: The Last Resort'. TLC

“When you have children, spontaneous desire becomes further away, the more responsibility you have in the household. The other thing is our bodies change as we have babies,” the therapist explains. “You're in a space where you can have spontaneous desire, right? Your partner is not.”

She advises, “Instead of saying knock, knock, knock, this is what I want. It's, 'Hmm, let me rub your back.’”



After the session, Yara tells her husband that his approach to sex isn’t working for her, sharing, “You want to do what you want, and when you want, and you don’t really care how I feel about all of that stuff.”

Jovi on '90 Day: The Last Resort'. TLC

“I do care about how you feel, but I just don't feel like I should have to go through so much effort every time I want to have sex,” he replied. “I don't think that's normal.”

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET after 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.