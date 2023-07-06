'90 Day: The Last Resort': 5 Couples Return to 'Face Their Relationship Demons' — Watch the First Teaser!

A brand new 90 Day Fiancé series is about to make a splash.

TLC announced Thursday that the franchise’s latest installment, 90 Day: The Last Resort, will premiere August 14. The network also unveiled the show’s first teaser trailer.

“For the first time, five 90 Day couples will come together to face their relationship demons,” the narrator teases in the clip. “Will they leave stronger than ever? Or say goodbye for good?”

“Your newest 90 Day obsession is here,” the voice continues over a montage showcasing beaches, pools and luxurious homes. “This is… The Last Resort.”

"90 Day: The Last Resort" premieres Monday August 14 at 9/8 C on TLC. TLC

According to TLC, The Last Resort will follow five couples who have "reached their breaking points" and, in a last-ditch attempt to fix their relationships "will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds." They’ll unpack "issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy" alongside a team of professionals.

The series will involve “explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions and unique on-and-off-resort activities.” At the end of their time at the resort, the couples will be tasked with a difficult decision: stay together or go their separate ways.

TLC has yet to announce which specific 90 Day cast members will return for The Last Resort.

Therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy and Dr. Jason Prendergast are also confirmed to appear in the series. They will also be featured on the companion podcast, 90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions, hosted by 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games' Sukanya Krishnan.

According to the network, the podcast will “break down relationship issues" and "discuss big moments in each episode.” It will also include listener-submitted questions about “specific therapy topics,” including “cheating, keeping secrets and tips to improving sexual performance.”

The original 90 Day Fiancé series first premiered in 2014 and has run for nine seasons. Since then, TLC has launched several spinoffs, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Monday, August 14th at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is currently airing Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

