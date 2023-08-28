90 Day: Ed Tells Liz 'You Got What You Deserved' After Jacuzzi Brouhaha with Angela

90 Day Fiancé stars "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth Woods stumbled over another relationship hurdle after her hot tub face-off with Angela Deem.

On Monday’s episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Liz was upset that Ed didn’t try to defend her during Angela’s tirade but Ed told her, “You got what you deserved. That's what you got. You deserve that ass chewing. I'm serious."

He was still in the middle of a sentence, telling that Angela had been "inappropriate, but you—” when Liz cut in: “Yeah, but someone who cares so much about my safety didn't care, and I'm the one who was wronged.”

Ed disagreed: “Liz, you brought that on yourself.”

Ed and Liz on '90 Day: The Last Resort'. TLC

Liz claimed she was only at the couples retreat for Ed before she brought up him cheating during one of the therapy games. She said, “Everybody called me a cheater today, but you confessed to cheating and I literally had to sit there.”

“At a game, not in a relationship,” he fired back. “It was a game. It was a little therapeutic game.”

Ed wouldn’t take responsibility for the incident at the hot tub, insisting, “You got your ass served to you. That had nothing to do with me, that was you.”

“Why did I get my ass served? I’m the only one who’s calm,” she responded. Ed shot back, “No, you’re not.”

Liz said Ed was “just happy for once that someone has your back” — but she refused to take the blame.

“I really didn't say anything in the jacuzzi,” she said on the sofa. “It's always like The Angie Show or The Ed Show, so that's just kind of like how I felt. I don't think that I deserved that.”



Ed and Liz on '90 Day: The Last Resort'. TLC

Ed later admitted he knew his and Liz's relationship had entered a make-or-break moment.

“I know she's mad because in a way she kind of got her ass served to her, which I feel good about — but then I feel bad because that's the woman I love,” he said.

He continued, “The next two weeks will determine the rest of my life, and I rather this come out now. Liz and I need to be broken down, like broken down to our foundation, and then we need to be built up.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET after 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.