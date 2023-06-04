'90 Day' Double Whammy! Sheila Tells Long-Distance Love David Her Home Was Hit by Fire and Typhoon All in 1 Year

While David believes he has found his other half on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, his family is concerned about his girlfriend's motives.

The American man, who met Sheila in a Facebook group for deaf singles two years ago, revealed in Sunday’s season premiere that he has sent her $3,000 during their second year together — without ever meeting in person.

“Sheila never asked me for any money in the first year. Then this last year, she started asking,” David said in American Sign Language. “When COVID hit, she lost her job and her house was destroyed by a fire. Then it was hit again by a typhoon. I love Sheila, so I want to help her."

David’s friends and family have concerns about Sheila, who lives in the Philippines, and don’t want him to send her funds — and with good reason. Although David and Sheila have dated since they first met online, they have yet to meet in-person.

But David does plan on flying out to the Philippines several days later to finally see her face to face.

“Are you nervous?” asked Mark, the bartender at a local bar who is David’s friend.

TLC

“I think she can’t wait to see me, and me too,” David said through a text-to-voice smartphone app. “I need to meet her first, but if it goes well, I will propose.”

It's a big gesture on David's part, Mark admitted during a confessional.



“This idea of traveling halfway across the world, it almost sounds like it’s coming out of a fairytale in his mind, this true love story that can have no bad ending,” Mark said. “But it’s a little worrisome that someone is sending money halfway across the world to this person that they don’t know all that well. It’s very rare that anything like that can work out.”

David has big plans for his future life with Sheila, who has a 12-year-old son, adding that she is “better than any other woman I’ve dated” because of her “sweet” nature.

“When I met Sheila online, I felt it was crazy,” David added. “But she’s the perfect soulmate. I really want to trust that this is the real deal. That Sheila really loves me truly as a person. If not, I’ll be broken.”

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.