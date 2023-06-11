90 Day's Sheila Jokes She's Seen David's 'Eggplant' on FaceTime: 'It's Yummy'

Despite being "excited" to see David in person, Sheila admits it hasn’t been easy to "work on our problems" due to the communication barrier between them

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Published on June 11, 2023 10:00PM EDT
Photo:

tlc

Sheila is sharing all the details about her relationship with David on Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

While out shopping with her friends, Sheila shared that she was “so thrilled” for David to visit her in the Philippines. She told her pals Salem and Mars that she wanted to “look good” when he arrived so that he would fall “even more” in love with her.

Mars reassured her, “When you meet David, I’m sure he will be tantalized by you.”

tlc

The women quickly got into girl talk when Salem asked, “Did you already see David naked?” and Sheila candidly admitted, “Yes, it’s yummy. It’s so red.”

Sheila shared that she saw David nude during a video call, adding, "He showed his, uh, eggplant. He’s always horny everyday. It’s ok because I’m horny too.” 

The conversation then turned to her friends' concern over Sheila’s jealous nature. Salem asked, “You get jealous, girl? Does David get jealous too?”

“Yes, of course,” she replied. “When he gets here, I will let him see my phone so that he will know that I don’t chat with other guys. He even said that he will give me his phone for me to check it.”

tlc


When Sheila confessed that it was her idea to check each other’s phones, Salem replied that she shouldn’t make those types of suggestions because it seems like “you don’t trust each other.”

In a confessional, Sheila admitted her jealousy stems from her past relationship, sharing, “I didn’t know that he was cheating on me while we were in a relationship. That’s where my jealousy started. I cannot control my jealousy so [I] fight with David.”

“It’s even worse when I get jealous and it leads to a fight because I can’t do sign language,” she added of communicating with David, who is deaf and uses American Sign Language. “Then, I just don’t talk.”

Sheila then admitted that she “just a little” nervous about communicating with David when he arrived.

“When we fight, I sometimes prefer to just speak out loud when I’m mad,” she shared. “Because he is deaf, it has not been easy when trying to talk about our arguments or to talk about our deep feelings.”

She added: "So, I am worried [about] how we communicate in person, especially if we need to work on our problems.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

