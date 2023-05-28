90 Day's Yohan Seemingly Ends Marriage to Daniele: 'I Don't Have the Same Love for Her Anymore'

The admission came after cast member Debbie told Daniele it was "insulting" to bring her "fun bunny" ex Taylen into her marriage with Yohan

By
Published on May 28, 2023 10:00 PM
90 Day: Yohan Yo-Yos from a Forgiving Mood with Daniele's Ex to Combatively Telling Her 'You Won't Shut Up'
Photo: TLC

Yohan Geronimo firmly stated during 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's final tell-all episode of the season that he's done with Daniele Gates.

The Dominican man seemingly ended his marriage to his American wife, Daniele, during Sunday night's episode. Though they entered the segment still married, Yohan rated their relationship a "zero" out of 10 — and admitted there may be no coming back from that. 

"I'm with Daniele until our lease is up," Yohan said in Spanish. "When our lease is up, she goes her way and I go mine."

The 90 Day co-stars urged Yohan to rethink — and for once, believed the relationship could be salvaged. But he said, "I don't want to be with Daniele anymore. I don't have the same love for her anymore."

Daniele & Yohan 90 Day Fiance
Yohan Geronimo/Instagram

Daniele was in tears over Yohan’s blunt admission, though she said: "The fact that he saw Taylen walk in this room is why he’s responding this way."

Yohan doubled town concluding, "On my mother, I'm serious."

Daniele's ex Taylen visited the tell-all earlier in the episode. Yohan previously had a huge problem with Daniele meeting her most recent ex in the Dominican Republic, even though she swore there were no lingering feelings between them.

At the tell-all, Yohan saw a clip from earlier in the season featuring Daniele airing the couple's dirty laundry out of frustration. With Daniele’s venting, Yohan seemed to have enough. 

"She said a few ugly things about me," he said. "A few things that I never heard before. Some new things. Like, I am a little boy, or something like that. Is that how you talk about your husband to your lover? To your ex partner? 'My husband is not very open-minded' Making fun of me? This decision is going to cost you badly."

Daniele and Yohan, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
TLC

Fellow cast member Debbie got involved in the conversation, too. She slammed the ”insulting” decision to bring a "fun bunny" ex into the marriage after Yohan had declined to meet him. Other 90 Day stars felt the same.

Isabel Posada said she would "absolutely not" allow such a situation with her partner Gabriel Paboga, who added, "It's kind of like a sacrifice. When you marry, you sacrifice some things."

Where this leaves Daniele and Yohan is uncertain. And while Yohan appears to be checked out of the marriage, Daniele wasn't so ready to let it go. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Daniele, however, previously attempted to end the marriage in the season finale. But during the tell-all, she admitted sometimes she says things she doesn't really "mean."

Related Articles
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kroy Biermann Seemingly Shades Kim Zolciak-Biermann with Cartoon Portrait amid Their Divorce
Rishi and Jen 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Jen Tells Rishi She's Done If His Mom Mentions Her Age One More Time: 'Could You Be Kind?'
90 day Kris and Jeymi
90 Day's Jeymi Is 'Worried' About Kris's 'Mental Health' After Tense Tell All: 'Disturbing' and 'Disrespectful'
Joy Behar
Joy Behar Makes Sly Joke About Previously Being 'Forced' Off 'The View'
Card Placeholder Image
'90 Day': Gabe's Sister Skipped His Wedding After 'Bawling My Eyes Out' About Their Sibling Spat
Nicole and Mahmoud, 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Mahmoud Defends 'Totally Inappropriate' Line of Questioning to Girl Online While Married to Nicole
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Episode 502
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Series Finale: How the Prime Video Show Ends
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
'Vanderpump Rules': Sandoval Warns Raquel 'Ariana's Gonna Unleash on You' as She Finally Joins Heated Reunion
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
'VPR' Reunion: Sandoval Sobs amid Boos, Ariana's 'Victim-Blaming' Accusation and Lisa Calling Him 'Perverse'
CHICAGO MED -- "Does One Door Close and Another One Open?" Episode 822 -- Pictured: (l-r) Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood, Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead -- (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)
'Chicago Med' Season Finale: [SPOILER] Departs in a 'Full-Circle' and 'Beautiful Moment' (Exclusive)
James Holzhauer Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio
‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Names a Champion After Nail-Biting Last-Minute Upset — Find Out Who Won!
VANDERPUMP RULES, Season 10 -- "Reunion"
The Biggest Bombshells from the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion (So Far)
Match Me Abroad Harold credit TLC
Match Me Abroad's Harold Is Flat-Out Rejected by His Date — While Trapped in a Paddleboat
General Hospital and Saved by the Bell Actor Gerald Castillo Dead at 90
'General Hospital' and 'Saved by the Bell' Actor Gerald Castillo Dead at 90
Sister Wivesâ Meri Brown on How Sheâs Leaned into the âFeeling and Emotion of Fearâ After Kody Split
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Shares Inspiring Message About Leaning into 'Fear' After Kody Split
The Flash finale
'The Flash' Series Finale: How the CW Series Ends