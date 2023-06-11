90 Day's Riley Hires a PI to Investigate Violet and 'Protect My Heart' After Outlandish Texts

Riley isn’t taking any more chances on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

The American man is heading to Vietnam with reinforcements — or, at least, a private investigator on his beloved’s trail. Riley met with the man via Zoom on Sunday night’s episode and asked him to sort out a few things about Violet’s life, just days before he flies to meet her.

“I’m looking for someone that can tell me that she’s, now, telling me the real stories,” Riley told the investigator. “My main concern is — is she really divorced? The other thing I would like to know is — is she still on the dating app?”

Riley admitted he once found Violet on the app “using a different name” during their relationship.

The jump from unconditional love to PI comes after Riley learned Violet had sent over 150 texts to his own father — who she’s never met — to vent about Riley. In their hardest moments, Violet shared she wouldn’t “ever be your daughter-in-law” to the father, and even slammed Riley’s character.

The first text Riley read out loud said: “I knew your son doesn’t love me. The time we are together, he just loves [himself]. He never knows how is true love. So he forever will be alone.”

Riley’s dad previously kept the texts a secret so as to not upset his son. But knowing Riley was ready to fly across the world for Violet, he brought them up in concern. “I did not comment on it because I don’t want to get in the middle of anything,” his dad said.

Riley was furious after the revelation.

“The texts that she sent to my father were sent when we were not really getting along because at the time, I was questioning her — if she was telling the truth or not,” Riley told cameras. “It seems to me that Violet is taking advantage of my father to try to get to me, to manipulate him. He’s elderly. He’s sick. Who does that?”

There have already been some concerns in Riley’s romance with Violet. He recently learned she’s divorced, though he claimed she tried to “hide” the fact. He also won’t say “I love you” after previous heartbreaks. The pair, instead, exchanges affirmations through giving each other the finger.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.