90 Day's Riley Hires a PI to Investigate Violet and 'Protect My Heart' After Outlandish Texts

Riley was ready to jetset across the world until he learned Violet secretly told his father Riley will "forever be alone"

By
Published on June 11, 2023 10:00PM EDT
90 Day Fiance
Photo:

TLC

Riley isn’t taking any more chances on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

The American man is heading to Vietnam with reinforcements — or, at least, a private investigator on his beloved’s trail. Riley met with the man via Zoom on Sunday night’s episode and asked him to sort out a few things about Violet’s life, just days before he flies to meet her.

“I’m looking for someone that can tell me that she’s, now, telling me the real stories,” Riley told the investigator. “My main concern is — is she really divorced? The other thing I would like to know is — is she still on the dating app?”

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Riley admitted he once found Violet on the app “using a different name” during their relationship. 

The jump from unconditional love to PI comes after Riley learned Violet had sent over 150 texts to his own father — who she’s never met — to vent about Riley. In their hardest moments, Violet shared she wouldn’t “ever be your daughter-in-law” to the father, and even slammed Riley’s character. 

The first text Riley read out loud said: “I knew your son doesn’t love me. The time we are together, he just loves [himself]. He never knows how is true love. So he forever will be alone.” 

90 Day Fiance

TLC

Riley’s dad previously kept the texts a secret so as to not upset his son. But knowing Riley was ready to fly across the world for Violet, he brought them up in concern. “I did not comment on it because I don’t want to get in the middle of anything,” his dad said.  

Riley was furious after the revelation.

“The texts that she sent to my father were sent when we were not really getting along because at the time, I was questioning her — if she was telling the truth or not,” Riley told cameras. “It seems to me that Violet is taking advantage of my father to try to get to me, to manipulate him. He’s elderly. He’s sick. Who does that?”

There have already been some concerns in Riley’s romance with Violet. He recently learned she’s divorced, though he claimed she tried to “hide” the fact. He also won’t say “I love you” after previous heartbreaks. The pair, instead, exchanges affirmations through giving each other the finger

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Riley and Violet 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day': Riley Tells Violet 'I Love You' with an Obscene Gesture — and She's on a Dating App
David, 90 day fiance https://drive.google.com/file/d/15BP41L92BQgODdUtIg5WTvvXel0KjAO-/view
'90 Day' Double Whammy! Sheila Tells Long-Distance Love David Her Home Was Hit by Fire and Typhoon All in 1 Year
90 Day Fiance
90 Day: Widowed Single Mom Amanda Gets Lost in a 'Whirlwind of Emotions' After Meeting TikTok Stripper Razvan
David and Sheila
'Before the 90 Days' Star David Praises 'Beautiful' Girlfriend Sheila for Being 'Better Than Any' Woman He's Dated (Exclusive)
90 Day: Yohan Yo-Yos from a Forgiving Mood with Daniele's Ex to Combatively Telling Her 'You Won't Shut Up'
90 Day's Yohan Seemingly Ends Marriage to Daniele: 'I Don't Have the Same Love for Her Anymore'
90 Day Rishi
'90 Day' : Rishi Grieves the End of His Relationship as Jen Tells Him to 'Move On'
90 day fiance Debbie and Oussama
'90 Day' Stars Are Divided Over Oussama — Did He 'Love Bomb' Debbie or Does He Truly Love Her?
90 Day Fiance, Daniele and Talin
'90 Day' 's Daniele Vents About Yohan to Exactly the Wrong Person — Her Ex — After Blowout Fight
Debbie and Oussama 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Debbie Snaps Out of Love with Oussama and Vows It Will Take 'an Act of God' to 'Win Me Back'
Jen and Rishi 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
'90 Day' : Jen Slams Rishi's 'Bulls---' as He Reveals His Family Has Found '2 or 3' Arranged Marriage Prospects
Gabe, 90 Day fiance
'90 Day' : Gabe's 'Hurt' Mom and Sister Immediately Push for a Prenup When He Reveals Engagement to Isabel
Debbie and Oussama meet his family, 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Debbie Fears Age Gap Criticism and 'Terrible American' Label as She Braces to Meet Oussama's Parents
Debbie and Oussama, 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Debbie Is Ready to Flee Oussama's Family 'Nest' — but He Might Be Kicking Her Out with an Ultimatum
90 Day Fiance Mahmoud and Nicole
'90 Day Fiancé' : Nicole Gets Physical with Mahmoud After Fights About Culture Boil Over
90 Day Debbie and Oussama
'90 Day' : Debbie and 'Scum of the Earth' Oussama's Relationship Implodes as He Demands American Visa
Yohan and Daniele argue on his birthday, 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Yohan Coldly Humiliates Daniele 'in Front of His Entire Family' and Says She 'Ruined' His Birthday