90 Day's Jeymi Is 'Worried' About Kris's 'Mental Health' After Tense Tell All: 'Disturbing' and 'Disrespectful'

"I could have thrown you under the bus but I didn't, I chose the high road," Kris Foster told her ex-wife Jeymi Noguera during the '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' tell-all

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 28, 2023 10:00 PM
90 day Kris and Jeymi
Photo: Kris Foster/instagram, Jeymi Noguera/instagram

There was no love lost between Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all.

When asked if they had any "last words" for each other, Kris said, "No, because no matter what I say, she's going to have some remark to it. So there's really no point in it."

However, Jeymi decided to take one parting jab, saying,  "Yes, I'm very worried about your mental health."

"Yeah, that's the disturbing s--- I'm talking about," Kris replied. "I could have thrown you under the bus but I didn't, I chose the high road but you had to be disrespectful. Shocker."

Kris and Jeymi, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
TLC

Earlier in the tell-all, Kris's mother Mona Pate spoke about the downfall of their pair's relationship.

"They both have good dreams but they didn't dream together. I think Kris — here's how I'm gonna put this — really loved the idea of Jeymi" Mona explained.

"What I hate about this whole situation is that I think they really wanted this [to work],” she continued. "I think the idea of it was beautiful. I think that Kris really wanted this to work and quite frankly, I think when she got to Columbia, it was just way more than she thought it was gonna be."

The ex-wives also had a war of words over their finances during their time together living abroad. Jeymi showed proof of various payments she received from her former mother-in-law Mona while the couple was in Columbia. She claimed she was only given $1740 in total.

Kris countered that she "paid over seven grand in the time I was there," which left Jeymi appearing confused.  However, she was unable to provide receipts for her spending because she had closed the bank account.

Jeymi then insisted she "paid for everything" during the relationship.

Kris & Jeymi 90 day
TLC

In a flashback to one of their heated arguments, Kris explained why she needed to stay in the U.S. to provide for them. 

"If money was important to me, I would be spending the money on myself," Kris shared. "But I spend every dime sending money to you. Every penny I make goes to you ... Everything I do is never enough for you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The money conversation concluded with Kris sharing at the tell-all, "I just want her to acknowledge that everything I was doing was for her, that if I had the money, I would have left right away and I would have been there."

Their 90 Day costar Debbie then chimed, "You've worked so hard constantly working, working, working but did we see Jeymi working and busting her butt? Nope."

Jeymi denied that accusation, sharing, “That is not true. Look, I've worked my whole life. I started working again. The only thing I asked her to do was to pay the rent for the apartment. I didn't ask her for clothes. I didn't ask for shoes. Nothing, just the apartment. Nothing else."

Related Articles
ROYALS: King Charles Honors Tina Turner with Musical Tribute at Buckingham PalaceÂ 
King Charles Honors Tina Turner with Musical Tribute at Buckingham Palace: Watch
Eric Adams
N.Y.C. Mayor Signs Ordinance Outlawing Discrimination Based on Body Size — Including Weight, Height
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kroy Biermann Seemingly Shades Kim Zolciak-Biermann with Cartoon Portrait amid Their Divorce
Rishi and Jen 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Jen Tells Rishi She's Done If His Mom Mentions Her Age One More Time: 'Could You Be Kind?'
Card Placeholder Image
'90 Day': Gabe's Sister Skipped His Wedding After 'Bawling My Eyes Out' About Their Sibling Spat
Nicole and Mahmoud, 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Mahmoud Defends 'Totally Inappropriate' Line of Questioning to Girl Online While Married to Nicole
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Video of Herself Singing Sad Country Song About Heartbreak amid Divorce
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson on Calling Album 'Chemistry' After First Experiencing It with Ex: 'Makes You Do Stupid Stuff'
90 Day: Yohan Yo-Yos from a Forgiving Mood with Daniele's Ex to Combatively Telling Her 'You Won't Shut Up'
90 Day's Yohan Seemingly Ends Marriage to Daniele: 'I Don't Have the Same Love for Her Anymore'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts About 'Toxic Behavior' and 'Disrespect' amid Messy Divorce
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts About 'Toxic Behavior' and 'Disrespect' amid Messy Divorce
Matt Blankinship and Frannie Marin from SURVIVOR Season 44
Survivor's Matt Blankinship Gushes About Finding 'Fire' with Girlfriend Frannie Marin on Season 44
Match Me Abroad Harold credit TLC
Match Me Abroad's Harold Is Flat-Out Rejected by His Date — While Trapped in a Paddleboat
Sister Wivesâ Meri Brown on How Sheâs Leaned into the âFeeling and Emotion of Fearâ After Kody Split
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Shares Inspiring Message About Leaning into 'Fear' After Kody Split
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are 'Living Our Best Lives' as She Says They Had Morning Sex for 90 Minutes
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Has Moment of Self-Doubt amid Kanye West Drama: 'Who's Ever Gonna Wanna Date Me?'
Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art ; Pete Davidson attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Kim Kardashian 'Had a Lot of Guilt' After Pete Davidson Breakup: 'He Went Through A Lot Because of My Relationship'