90 Day's Jasmine Greets Gino with a Red-Lipped Kiss as They Reunite After 5 Months: 'Oh Baby!' (Exclusive)

The '90 Day Fiancé' star tells her love she wants others to know "you're mine," then says if there weren't children present, she'd smooch elsewhere on Gino — including her "favorite piece of meat"

By
Published on June 9, 2023 09:00 AM

Gino and Jasmine have reunited on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — and there’s no lust lost.

Their reunion is featured in PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from Sunday night’s episode, and the chemistry is off the charts. The long distance couple is touching base, yet again, in Panama while they wait for Jasmine’s American K-1 Visa to be approved. And since it’s been months apart, Jasmine and Gino wasted no time reconnecting at the airport. 

In just a short few minutes, Jasmine’s red lipstick was smeared all over Gino’s face — and her own — after a passionate reunion kiss. And if it were up to Jasmine, their intimacy wouldn’t stop there. 

Gino and jasmine

TLC

“If we were not here at this public place, at the airport with tons of family, kids and stuff, my lipstick would not only be on your face,” Jasmine said to both cameras and Gino. “But, on my favorite piece of meat on earth.”

Gino appeared bashful while Jasmine went on about their physical connection, and her excitement that Gino had finally returned. He responded mainly in laughter — and one well-intentioned lie about Jasmine’s makeup.

“Did I ruin my makeup?” she asked her fiancé as the red color smeared around her mouth. 

“Um,” Gino considered, before saying, “No. It looks good. Just leave it.”

Gino and jasmine

TLC

Jasmine has a plan for the rest of the night, too. “I want to take my baby home, cook for him, pamper him, and eat you. You’re my dessert,” she told Gino.

Though their airport reunion was certainly exuberant, there’s a lot on the horizon that the pair has to figure out. During last week’s episode, Jasmine shared that she’d lost her job as a teacher when Gino sent her nude photos to an ex. The whole thing played out on-screen, and resulted in Jasmine being “banned from teaching”. As Jasmine deals with that loss of identity, there’s also a remaining question of if she truly trusts her fiancé.

Gino has some reason for concern, too — and he doesn't even know it yet. The American man agreed to pay one month’s lease in a luxury housing complex for him to share with Jasmine. What Gino has yet to learn is they’re now neighbors with Jasmine’s most recent ex-boyfriend — one she’s had no problem venting to about Gino’s previous poor decisions. 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.



