90 Day: Gino Is 'Considering' a Prenup While Jasmine Has Sex Toys on the Brain

Gino and Jasmine are at odds over their plans for the future on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

While Gino said he was “super excited” to visit fiancée Jasmine in Panama, he admitted that waiting for her K-1 visa had caused “some tension” between the pair.

During a family dinner, Gino’s family confronted him about their issues — specifically her refusal to get a prenup — after he admitted that he had helped Jasmine financially.

His cousin Marco asked, “Did you ever bring up the prenup to her again? I know it didn't go very well the first time you talked to her about it.” He replied, “I haven’t no.”



TLC

In a confessional, Gino explained, “Jasmine and I had a brief conversation about [getting a] prenup in the past. She shut it down quickly. And I didn't want to drag this thing out. But now prenup is something that I'm actually considering because I want to protect myself.”

Marco added he thought Gino was afraid that Jasmine would “walk away” if he brought up the conversation again. Gino clarified, “Not just walk away, she’s gonna blow up. It’s like saying I don’t trust you.”

Gino admitted that his family was right about him delaying the conversation, sharing, “I can't keep putting off this premium conversation. I think I'm gonna need to stand up for myself on this trip.”

He added: “But, you know, it might not go well. We could permanently break up or something. And you know, I don't want to be in that situation. I understand. I'm not gonna get pushed around.”

Before Gino’s arrival in Panama, Jasmine had a girls night where she shared a very different set of concerns with her friends.

She confided in her friends that “the lack of sex” in the relationship was a major stressor for her.

“The relationship between Jasmine and Gino worries me because Jasmine is very active in her sexuality,” one friend shared. “But Gino is 18 years older than Jasmine. He is going to deteriorate more. She is going to get hornier.”

Her pals then gave her a sex toy that she had requested because she wanted to spice things up in the bedroom.

She admitted, “At this point, I’m willing to try anything to get our sex life back on track.”

It wasn’t only their sex life that was a cause for concern. Jasmine also admitted that she thinks Gino’s family sees her as “an opportunist.” She added, “Someone who just wants to go to the United States, marry Gino and after I’m secure with the citizenship, just goodbye Gino.”

When her friends asked what she will do in the U.S. alone, she admitted that she is ready to ask Gino for more financial security.

“So now Gino’s coming here, I want to suggest to him that he writes a will. And everything would be left in my name,” she explained. “I mean, I’m leaving my family, my stability, my happiness, my beautiful country surrounded by seas. I need it.”

She admitted that Gino worries what will happen if he dies before they tie the knot, but noted, “I don’t want him to die. But, that’s not something that anyone plans, that could happen at any moment and I’d have to watch his family end up with everything? That’s bulls---.”

Before her move, she wanted to ensure that she was Gino’s top priority. “If I’m going to leave the only home I’ve ever known and move to Michigan, I really need to feel from Gino that I’m going to be looked after and that I’m going to be number one in his life and at this moment, I don’t feel like that.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

