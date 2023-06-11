Entertainment TV 90 Day: Gino Is 'Considering' a Prenup While Jasmine Has Sex Toys on the Brain The '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' couple seemed to be on different pages, with Gino feeling like he needed to "protect myself" and Jasmine hoping he'd leave "everything in my name" By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 11, 2023 10:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: TLC (2) Gino and Jasmine are at odds over their plans for the future on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. While Gino said he was “super excited” to visit fiancée Jasmine in Panama, he admitted that waiting for her K-1 visa had caused “some tension” between the pair. During a family dinner, Gino’s family confronted him about their issues — specifically her refusal to get a prenup — after he admitted that he had helped Jasmine financially. His cousin Marco asked, “Did you ever bring up the prenup to her again? I know it didn't go very well the first time you talked to her about it.” He replied, “I haven’t no.” TLC 90 Day's Jasmine Greets Gino with a Red-Lipped Kiss as They Reunite After 5 Months: 'Oh Baby!' (Exclusive) In a confessional, Gino explained, “Jasmine and I had a brief conversation about [getting a] prenup in the past. She shut it down quickly. And I didn't want to drag this thing out. But now prenup is something that I'm actually considering because I want to protect myself.” Marco added he thought Gino was afraid that Jasmine would “walk away” if he brought up the conversation again. Gino clarified, “Not just walk away, she’s gonna blow up. It’s like saying I don’t trust you.” Gino admitted that his family was right about him delaying the conversation, sharing, “I can't keep putting off this premium conversation. I think I'm gonna need to stand up for myself on this trip.” He added: “But, you know, it might not go well. We could permanently break up or something. And you know, I don't want to be in that situation. I understand. I'm not gonna get pushed around.” 90 Day's Jasmine Says Fiancé Gino 'Ruined My Career' After Nude Photo Scandal Got Her 'Banned from Teaching' Before Gino’s arrival in Panama, Jasmine had a girls night where she shared a very different set of concerns with her friends. She confided in her friends that “the lack of sex” in the relationship was a major stressor for her. “The relationship between Jasmine and Gino worries me because Jasmine is very active in her sexuality,” one friend shared. “But Gino is 18 years older than Jasmine. He is going to deteriorate more. She is going to get hornier.” Her pals then gave her a sex toy that she had requested because she wanted to spice things up in the bedroom. She admitted, “At this point, I’m willing to try anything to get our sex life back on track.” '90 Day' Double Whammy! Sheila Tells Long-Distance Love David Her Home Was Hit by Fire and Typhoon All in 1 Year It wasn’t only their sex life that was a cause for concern. Jasmine also admitted that she thinks Gino’s family sees her as “an opportunist.” She added, “Someone who just wants to go to the United States, marry Gino and after I’m secure with the citizenship, just goodbye Gino.” When her friends asked what she will do in the U.S. alone, she admitted that she is ready to ask Gino for more financial security. “So now Gino’s coming here, I want to suggest to him that he writes a will. And everything would be left in my name,” she explained. “I mean, I’m leaving my family, my stability, my happiness, my beautiful country surrounded by seas. I need it.” She admitted that Gino worries what will happen if he dies before they tie the knot, but noted, “I don’t want him to die. But, that’s not something that anyone plans, that could happen at any moment and I’d have to watch his family end up with everything? That’s bulls---.” Before her move, she wanted to ensure that she was Gino’s top priority. “If I’m going to leave the only home I’ve ever known and move to Michigan, I really need to feel from Gino that I’m going to be looked after and that I’m going to be number one in his life and at this moment, I don’t feel like that.” Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.