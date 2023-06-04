90 Day: 'Naughty' Virgin TyRay Is Shocked to Learn 'Thick' Girlfriend Carmella Is Actually a Catfishing Man

It’s the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and TyRay has already received the worst possible news on a reality show.

Sunday’s episode introduced the American man, and confirmed he’s been catfished by a man pretending to be a woman for the past four years. In a tense revelation at the end of the episode, TyRay, 33, was pulled aside by producers who told him what they’ve found.

The reveal left TyRay speechless as the episode ended. Until that moment, he believed he’d been talking to Carmella, a 37-year-old woman in Barbados that he called a mix of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

“She’s this hot, thick and beautiful woman,” he said before discovering Carmella wasn’t the girl he thought. “I would describe it as a soulmate connection. I’ve never been in love before, but this feeling I feel for Carmella is warm. Almost like heartburn — but a good heartburn."

TyRay — who both his mom and girlfriend refer to as a “teddy bear” — told cameras he’s a virgin. That hasn’t stopped his virtual relationship with Carmella from heating up. For four years, he’s been swapping explicit photos and videos with the “woman” in what he called “naughty snapchat” sessions.

“We do send, like, sexy pictures and video,” he said, gesturing about her “booty.” However, Carmella has never video chatted TyRay (which he now understands is probably because she’s not the girl in the videos he’s received).

At this point in his life, Carmella is TyRay’s main connection. He spends his time sharing a home with his mother as she recovers from a stroke. Between her hands-on care and TyRay’s admitted insecurities about his weight, he’s less than likely to form connections — or have time for — real life friends.

Carmella has been his support for years — though she’s still a secret from his entire family. “I don’t want people to judge me,” he told cameras. “It just seems like something that a lot of people wouldn’t understand."

The future now lies in TyRay’s hands. 90 Day producers gave him the option to quit the show upon learning that Carmella was a man, and had been lying about their identity. However, the episode’s cliffhanger leaves fans wondering — is there still something about “Carmella” that’s worth seeing through?

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.