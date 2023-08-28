90 Day Fiancé's Shekinah Introduces Her Makeup-Loving Man Sarper Who 'Had Me at Highlighter' (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way', Shekinah is set to move from L.A. to Turkey for her fitness model boyfriend Sarper after only a week together in person

By
Published on August 28, 2023 09:00AM EDT

There’s another couple entering the 90 Day Fiancé universe, and it just might be too good to be true. 

PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way introduces Shekinah, an American woman who is packing her bags to meet love Sarper in Istanbul. Though the two are currently in a long-distance relationship, they’ve already met — and had a few unforgettable dates.

“I went to Turkey last year with a girlfriend. I downloaded a dating app to see what Turkish men are like,” Shekinah says. The first date with Sarper — a model and trainer — was a dream. Shekinah even noticed he put a little extra effort into his appearance as a way to woo her.

“You know how people usually say 'You had me at hello?' Sarper had me at highlighter,” she quips. “He was wearing highlighter on our first date. And I noticed it down the bridge of his nose, and I was like, ‘This man is wearing makeup. He’s wearing makeup on a date with me. That is so cute!’” 

Shekinah and Sarper, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Complicating the lovers' magnetic pull to one another, Shekinah still has a life in America, including friends and career as an aesthetician. But that didn't stopped her from traveling to Turkey just two months after her first rendezvous with Sarper to spend a week nurturing their connection. 

“He is just everything that I’ve looked for," she says. "He’s sweet, he’s thoughtful, he’s really caring, and our sex life is just, like out of this world. It’s insane.” 

Shekinah and Sarper, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Now, the couple is taking an even bigger step as Shekinah moves across the world to pursue their relationship.

“My attraction and connection with Sarper is so strong that I’m willing to leave this entire life that I’ve built in Los Angeles to go and be with him,” she said.

But as 90 Day fans know, there’s always a catch — what that is for Shekinah and Sarper remains to be seen.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 Day's Cleo and Christian
90 Day's Cleo and Christian Learn They Might Be Doomed to Become 'Enemies' in 'Spooky' Reading (Exclusive)
90 Day's Yara Threatens Divorce After Jovi Gets Wasted with Angela
90 Day's Yara Threatens Divorce After Jovi Gets Wasted with Angela (Exclusive)
90 Day: Tyray Says It's a 'Mindf---' to Meet the Real Carmella Ã¢ÂÂ but She's Not Who He Loves
'90 Day': Tyray Says It's a 'Mindf---' to Meet the Real Carmella — but She's Not Who He Loves (Exclusive)
90 Day': TJ Stands Up for Kim in Heated Clash as His Brother Says the 'World Revolves Around Her'
'90 Day': TJ Stands Up for Kim in Heated Clash as His Brother Says the 'World Revolves Around Her' (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance, Julio and Kirsten
'90 Day': Julio and Kirsten Say Goodbye as She Promises to 'Fight for My Relationship'
90 Day: Amanda and Razvan
90 Day: Amanda and Razvan Spend 'Special' First Night Together — Then Fear 'We Don't Fit' After Blowout Fight
90 Day Fiance - Brandan and Mary
90 Day's Mary Gets Caught in a Lie That Triggers Brandan's Trust Issues (Exclusive)
90 Day's Brandan Wants Intimacy in 'Awkward' First Night with Mary, but Her Grandparents Are Next Doo
90 Day's Brandan Wants Intimacy in 'Awkward' First Night with Mary — but Her Grandparents Are Next Door (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance: Cleo and Christian
90 Day: Christian Getting 'Crushed' in the Past Made Him Fear Intimacy — but Cleo Doesn't 'Buy It' (Exclusive)
90 Day: 'Gaslighting' Julio Raises Red Flags Aplenty for Dutch Love Kirsten â Including Bullet Holes in His House.
90 Day: 'Gaslighting' Julio Raises Red Flags Aplenty for Dutch Love Kirsten — Including Bullet Holes in His House
90 Day: 'Kinky AF' Statler Plans to Ambush Girlfriend Dempsey with Her U.K. Move
90 Day: 'Kinky AF' Statler Plans to Ambush Girlfriend Dempsey with Her U.K. Move — but There's an Ex Factor
90 Day FiancÃ©, Holly and Wayne
90 Day's Holly Is 'Puking' and Miserable as Wayne Tries to Ratchet Up Their Romance
90 Day Fiance, Mary and Brandan
90 Day: Mary's Jealous, Rapid-Fire Texts Spark Doubt in Brandan amid 3-Leg Flight to Philippines (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance
90 Day: Gino Reveals Fears About Jasmine's 'Temper' as She Sobs and Slams His Manhood over Prenup
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (Season 5)
90 Day's Brandan Is on the Phone 24/7 with 'Insecure' Girlfriend Mary — Even at a Teeth Cleaning (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance Jasmine and Gino
90 Day's Jasmine Tries to Remedy Gino's 'Robotic' Sex with a 'Dirty Dancing'-Style Workout (Exclusive)