90 Day Fiancé's Shekinah Introduces Her Makeup-Loving Man Sarper Who 'Had Me at Highlighter' (Exclusive)

There’s another couple entering the 90 Day Fiancé universe, and it just might be too good to be true.

PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way introduces Shekinah, an American woman who is packing her bags to meet love Sarper in Istanbul. Though the two are currently in a long-distance relationship, they’ve already met — and had a few unforgettable dates.

“I went to Turkey last year with a girlfriend. I downloaded a dating app to see what Turkish men are like,” Shekinah says. The first date with Sarper — a model and trainer — was a dream. Shekinah even noticed he put a little extra effort into his appearance as a way to woo her.

“You know how people usually say 'You had me at hello?' Sarper had me at highlighter,” she quips. “He was wearing highlighter on our first date. And I noticed it down the bridge of his nose, and I was like, ‘This man is wearing makeup. He’s wearing makeup on a date with me. That is so cute!’”

TLC

Complicating the lovers' magnetic pull to one another, Shekinah still has a life in America, including friends and career as an aesthetician. But that didn't stopped her from traveling to Turkey just two months after her first rendezvous with Sarper to spend a week nurturing their connection.



“He is just everything that I’ve looked for," she says. "He’s sweet, he’s thoughtful, he’s really caring, and our sex life is just, like out of this world. It’s insane.”



TLC

Now, the couple is taking an even bigger step as Shekinah moves across the world to pursue their relationship.

“My attraction and connection with Sarper is so strong that I’m willing to leave this entire life that I’ve built in Los Angeles to go and be with him,” she said.

But as 90 Day fans know, there’s always a catch — what that is for Shekinah and Sarper remains to be seen.



90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

