90 Day: Sarper Bedded 2 Other Women Just Hours Before Hooking Up with 'Sex Bomb' Shekinah (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Sarper is sharing his (less-than-romantic) side of the story about his relationship with American girlfriend Shekinah.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, the Turkish “bad boy” reiterates how the couple met on a matchmaking site while she was visiting Turkey with a friend.

Sarper says that aside from Shekinah’s “original” and unique name catching his eye, the photos she had on her dating profile — which showed off her impressive physique — were “so different” they sealed the deal.

“I mean, she looks like a sex bomb,“ he says.

But because of his “tough guy“ persona, Sarper admits, “I wasn’t expecting too much, maybe a one-night stand or something, but [the] first date was like a dream. ... I saw that soft side in her and she saw the soft side of me.”



Shekinah and Sarper from TLC's '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'. TLC

After sparks flew on their first date, Shekinah told Sarper she wanted to see him again the following day — but there was a catch on his end. “I was with two women that day, and I was so exhausted.”

Though he “tried to cancel,” the date happened anyway when Shekinah arrived to “look after” Sarper. The chemistry between them was “perfect,” which he “wasn’t expecting.”

Soon after their explosive night together, Shekinah was due to depart from Turkey and return to Los Angeles — which Sarper assumed would put an end to their romance.

“To be honest, I wasn’t expecting to see her again. And then she came once more to Turkey, just for me. We had a vacation, like a honeymoon. It was perfect. After that week, everything changed for me.”



TLC

Shekinah’s second trip cemented things for the couple. Now, “Shekinah is moving to Turkey in a few days, and oh my God, it’s happening. I am so happy.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

