90 Day: Mary Has Never Met U.S. Boyfriend Brandan — but She's Tattooed His Name on Her Body '2 or 3' Times

There’s a brand-new "tumultuous" relationship in the 90 Day Fiancé universe.

Monday night saw the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 — and with it came Mary and Brandan, two 23-year-olds who don’t spend a second out of each other's sight, despite living thousands of miles from one another. In every moment — from bathroom time, to the dentist — the couple makes a point to be able to see each other on video call. And they’ve admitted it’s not so much for entertainment as it is to monitor each other’s behavior due to past trust issues.

In Mary’s view, it’s because, “I love Brandan so much and don’t want to lose him.”

The constant contact has brought Mary and Brandan so close that she even has Brandan’s name tattooed on her “two or three times,” he shared. “So, yeah. That’s a big deal,” Brandan told cameras of Mary’s eight tattoos.

TLC

With a two-year, completely online relationship behind them, Brandan was preparing to jet off to the Philippines for good to be with Mary. Even with the intention of being together forever, though, Brandan was honest about the relationship’s possible downfalls.

“I love her so much, but sometimes the obsessiveness is a double-edged sword. Parts of my relationship with Mary have become tumultuous and toxic,” he told cameras. “If me and Mary’s fighting doesn’t get any better, I’m worried that me and Mary may not be able to make it work.”

Brandan wasn’t the only one who saw red flags. His own family begged him not to stay in the relationship with Mary after she made a rule that he couldn’t spend time unattended with his female family members — including his mom and stepsister. During a heart to heart Mary cried — on FaceTime and on mute — as Brandan’s family bashed her controlling behavior.

“I understand that she loves you and you love her and you want to make this work, but you do have a family,” his mom said. “She doesn’t get to have you all to herself 24/7. It’s not right. I’m not saying that she’s a horrible person, but your guys' relationship is pretty toxic.”

Mary’s response: “Tell your family I’m not the toxic one.”

TLC

All that said, the behavior appeared to go both ways. Mary, who has been a dancer her whole life, said in a confessional that she had lost a college scholarship and a potential career because of Brandan's jealousy.

“I feel sad because I lose my school, my dance, and then I stop my modeling because he’s jealous of my pictures,” Mary claimed. “I don’t like just staying home doing nothing, but I feel like I need to give up all of that because if I didn’t, I will lose Brandan because he can’t stop overthinking.”

Mary is also a devout Catholic, and if things don't work out with Brandan, she's content becoming a nun to dedicate her life to Jesus.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

