90 Day: Mary's Jealous, Rapid-Fire Texts Spark Doubt in Brandan amid 3-Leg Flight to Philippines (Exclusive)

Brandan is having major doubts about his future with Mary on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, Brandan tries to please Mary by switching his airplane seat because he was sitting next to another woman on his way to see her in the Philippines.

“Just got my seat changed. Now no one is sitting next to me. Happy now?” he texts her from the plane and Mary replies with accusations that he was lying.

After the exchange, Brandan says in a confessional, “I feel like I can't win. I don't know what to do to appease Mary's demands.”

After landing in Los Angeles, Brandan gives Mary an update via text message, sharing, “Two more flights to go after this.”

Mary then continues to accuse him of being interested in other women, saying, “F--- you. F--- your girl.” He stands his ground and responds, “No mary I’m not. F---ing not f---ing anyone or talking to anyone. F---ing can’t even be genuinely happy about this travel because your [sic] overthinking.”

Brandan admits in a confessional that he feels like Mary’s not appreciating his efforts to see her.

“It really, really, really frustrates me on such a high level that she would still have these things to say,” he says before taking a long pause. “I've sacrificed a lot to get to that point, and I don't think I deserve that.”

When he boards the night flight, Mary texts that she is concerned Brandan is sitting next to another girl. But, he pans the camera towards his empty rows of seats.

Mary texts, “You make me hurt. You make me crazy. So f--- you and your girls there,” and he responds, “ I didn’t di [sic] anything.”

Mary’s jealousy makes Brandan question if he should be making her a priority in his life.

“We're just so used to overthinking and fighting over the phone, that it's just become normal for us but I can only tolerate it up to a certain point. I don't know what to say, what to do,” he shared. “It makes me very worried about whether or not I'm making the right choice, going to the Philippines and committing my whole life there.”

On last week’s episode, Brandan faced similar accusations when he went for a routine teeth cleaning and Mary kept a watchful eye (via FaceTime) over his interactions with a female dental assistant.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

