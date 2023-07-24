'90 Day': Mary's Grandparents Set House Rule That She Can't 'Do It' with Brandan When He Moves In

If the 23-year-olds want to hold hands or hug, they'll have to get permission from Mary's grandparents — which comes as a shock to Brandan based on his expectations as an American

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 10:00PM EDT
90 Day Fiance, Mary and Brandan
Photo:

TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Mary Demasu-ay will have to abide by a certain set of rules with Brandan De Nuccio under her grandparents' roof.

During Monday's episode, Mary had a conversation with her grandmother Lucia and grandfather Dionesio hours before Brandan's arrival in their home in the Philippines. Her grandparents — who expressed concern after overhearing the young couple's argument — provided guidelines for how the two 23-year-olds should navigate their relationship during Brandan's stay.

"When Brandan comes, you should love each other, don't fight with each other," said Lucia as Dionesio added, "And he needs to respect us so that we know if he loves you or not."

Mary, Grandparents, 90 Day Fiance The Other Way

TLC

From there, Dionesio moved the discussion to outline what he would be "OK with" as far as the pair's physical contact.

"So, for example, don't do it with him," her grandpa said. Her grandma agreed, "Yes. You should not do it with him."

Laughing, Mary asked what specifically they were requesting she abstain from. Clarifying his point, Dionesio said: "Don't sleep with him."

"Don't sleep with him just yet," Lucia echoed. "OK?"

Mary, 90 Day Fiance The Other Way

TLC

Mary agreed to their rules, then Dionesio also noted that "before [Brandan] can hug you or hold your hand, he must first ask for my permission and your grandmother's." For Lucia, it was a simple matter of "respect."

Though she understood how her grandparents' rules fit into her Filipino culture, Mary struggled with her desire to be able to express her affection for Brandan physically — especially after their two-year relationship had been carried out entirely over FaceTime.

"I have been waiting for two years to hold his hand and know how it feels like to touch his hair and hug him. I always respect my grandparents. But I don't want to tell Brandan we can't do anything without their permission," she said in an interview. "I just want it to be natural when I [meet] him for the first time. I don't know what to do."

Mary, Grandparents, 90 Day Fiance The Other Way

TLC

But Mary's grandparents ultimately wanted what's best for her. "We raised her. It's difficult when a child has been left to you because I am already old and the father should be the one to raise his child," Dionesio said. "I'm worried for her."

Because of their concern, Lucia additionally expressed they "want to meet Brandan in person to know that she is safe with him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 Day: Julio's Codependent Mom Promises She Will 'Suffer' If He Moves to Europe to Be with Dutch Love
90 Day's Kirsten Gets Emotional About Being a 'Secret' as Julio Puts Off Telling Mom He's Moving Abroad
90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Holly Admits It's 'Really Weird' Her Mom Is Chaperoning Her Relationship at 40
Love Island Season 4
Former 'Love Island USA' Staffers File Lawsuit Against Show's Producing Team, Claiming Labor Law Violations
90 day fiance
90 Day's Sheila Fears She'll 'Scare' David Away After He Realizes Her 'Poverty'-Stricken Home Is 'Worse Than' He Imagined
90 Day Fiance Gino & Jasmine and Meisha & Nicola.
90 Day's Meisha and Nicola Intensely Clash Over His 'Dismissive' Attitude and Her 'Messy' Lifestyle
90 Day Fiance Gino & Jasmine and Meisha & Nicola.
90 Day's Jasmine Is 'Miserable' with Gino After He 'Gags' at Her 'Private Parts', She Says in Couples Therapy
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Boyfriend Dralin is Moving to College with Her
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Says Boyfriend Dralin Is Moving to College with Her: 'It Will Be Fun'
90 Dayâs Dempsey Struggles with Insecurity in the Bedroom as 'Experienced' Statler Opens Up About Her 'Sex Parties.
90 Day’s Dempsey Struggles with Insecurity in the Bedroom as 'Experienced' Statler Opens Up About Her 'Sex Parties'
90 Day Fiance Amanda and Razvan
90 Day's Razvan Makes Bold Proposal to 'Make Love Nonstop' and Have More Kids but Amanda Is Not on Board
90 Day Fiance cast members Riley and Violet
90 Day's Riley Refuses to 'Believe Anything' Violet Says About Her Continued Dating App Use: 'Major Red Flag'
Jill Duggar Dillard Admits She 'Cried and Prayed' After Seeing Printed Manuscript of Upcoming Memoir
Jill Duggar Dillard Admits She 'Cried and Prayed' After Seeing Printed Manuscript of Upcoming Memoir
Kate Gosselin Stands by Daughter Mady's 'Completely Accurate' Statement on Son Collin's 'Violent Tendencies'
Kate Gosselin Breaks Her Silence Following Jon and Son Collin's Bombshell Accusations (Exclusive)
90 Day: Sheilaâs Jealousy Gets the Best of Her After David Hires âYoungâ Interpreter Aimee
90 Day: Sheila's Jealousy Gets the Best of Her After David Hires New Interpreter and Asks If She's Married
Harold and Michaela 90 day fiance recap
'Match Me Abroad': Harold Is on Edge and Makes Spontaneous Visit to Michaela When She Starts Ghosting Him
Scheana Shay Denies Sheâs Forgiven Tom Sandoval After They Were Spotted Filming VPR in Lake Tahoe: âWho Said All Is Forgiven? I Was Here For Lisaâ
Scheana Shay Denies Forgiving Tom Sandoval After They Were Spotted Filming 'VPR' in Lake Tahoe: 'I Was Here for Lisa'
Mady Gosselin Speaks Out About Brother Collin
Mady Gosselin Speaks Out About Brother Collin's Recent Accusations, Alleges He 'Physically Threatened' Her