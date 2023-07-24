'90 Day': Mary's Grandparents Set House Rule That She Can't 'Do It' with Brandan When He Moves In

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Mary Demasu-ay will have to abide by a certain set of rules with Brandan De Nuccio under her grandparents' roof.

During Monday's episode, Mary had a conversation with her grandmother Lucia and grandfather Dionesio hours before Brandan's arrival in their home in the Philippines. Her grandparents — who expressed concern after overhearing the young couple's argument — provided guidelines for how the two 23-year-olds should navigate their relationship during Brandan's stay.

"When Brandan comes, you should love each other, don't fight with each other," said Lucia as Dionesio added, "And he needs to respect us so that we know if he loves you or not."

From there, Dionesio moved the discussion to outline what he would be "OK with" as far as the pair's physical contact.

"So, for example, don't do it with him," her grandpa said. Her grandma agreed, "Yes. You should not do it with him."

Laughing, Mary asked what specifically they were requesting she abstain from. Clarifying his point, Dionesio said: "Don't sleep with him."

"Don't sleep with him just yet," Lucia echoed. "OK?"

Mary agreed to their rules, then Dionesio also noted that "before [Brandan] can hug you or hold your hand, he must first ask for my permission and your grandmother's." For Lucia, it was a simple matter of "respect."

Though she understood how her grandparents' rules fit into her Filipino culture, Mary struggled with her desire to be able to express her affection for Brandan physically — especially after their two-year relationship had been carried out entirely over FaceTime.

"I have been waiting for two years to hold his hand and know how it feels like to touch his hair and hug him. I always respect my grandparents. But I don't want to tell Brandan we can't do anything without their permission," she said in an interview. "I just want it to be natural when I [meet] him for the first time. I don't know what to do."

But Mary's grandparents ultimately wanted what's best for her. "We raised her. It's difficult when a child has been left to you because I am already old and the father should be the one to raise his child," Dionesio said. "I'm worried for her."

Because of their concern, Lucia additionally expressed they "want to meet Brandan in person to know that she is safe with him."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.