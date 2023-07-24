Entertainment TV '90 Day': Mary's Grandparents Set House Rule That She Can't 'Do It' with Brandan When He Moves In If the 23-year-olds want to hold hands or hug, they'll have to get permission from Mary's grandparents — which comes as a shock to Brandan based on his expectations as an American By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 24, 2023 10:00PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: TLC 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Mary Demasu-ay will have to abide by a certain set of rules with Brandan De Nuccio under her grandparents' roof. During Monday's episode, Mary had a conversation with her grandmother Lucia and grandfather Dionesio hours before Brandan's arrival in their home in the Philippines. Her grandparents — who expressed concern after overhearing the young couple's argument — provided guidelines for how the two 23-year-olds should navigate their relationship during Brandan's stay. "When Brandan comes, you should love each other, don't fight with each other," said Lucia as Dionesio added, "And he needs to respect us so that we know if he loves you or not." 90 Day: Mary Has Never Met U.S. Boyfriend Brandan — but She's Tattooed His Name on Her Body '2 or 3' Times TLC From there, Dionesio moved the discussion to outline what he would be "OK with" as far as the pair's physical contact. "So, for example, don't do it with him," her grandpa said. Her grandma agreed, "Yes. You should not do it with him." Laughing, Mary asked what specifically they were requesting she abstain from. Clarifying his point, Dionesio said: "Don't sleep with him." "Don't sleep with him just yet," Lucia echoed. "OK?" 90 Day: Mary's Jealous, Rapid-Fire Texts Spark Doubt in Brandan amid 3-Leg Flight to Philippines (Exclusive) TLC Mary agreed to their rules, then Dionesio also noted that "before [Brandan] can hug you or hold your hand, he must first ask for my permission and your grandmother's." For Lucia, it was a simple matter of "respect." Though she understood how her grandparents' rules fit into her Filipino culture, Mary struggled with her desire to be able to express her affection for Brandan physically — especially after their two-year relationship had been carried out entirely over FaceTime. "I have been waiting for two years to hold his hand and know how it feels like to touch his hair and hug him. I always respect my grandparents. But I don't want to tell Brandan we can't do anything without their permission," she said in an interview. "I just want it to be natural when I [meet] him for the first time. I don't know what to do." 90 Day: Brandan Sinks $60,000 into Building a House for Mary as His Mom Fears He's a Victim of 'Manipulation' TLC But Mary's grandparents ultimately wanted what's best for her. "We raised her. It's difficult when a child has been left to you because I am already old and the father should be the one to raise his child," Dionesio said. "I'm worried for her." Because of their concern, Lucia additionally expressed they "want to meet Brandan in person to know that she is safe with him." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.