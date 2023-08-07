90 Day: Mary Flees Brandan by Sleeping on the Couch, and Her Grandfather Demands They Marry Before Kissing

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Brandan’s first days in the Philippines with his long-time, long-distance girlfriend Mary haven’t gone as smoothly as he might have hoped.

Having traveled all the way from the U.S., Brandan has been intent on making a life for himself with Mary, but her hesitations have made things uncomfortable quickly.

Sunday night’s episode opened with the pair sleeping apart after Mary relocated to the couch. She claimed it was because Brandan kept kicking her in the head as they awkwardly slept head to toe during their first night together.

“It feels so different in person than being on the phone 24/7," said Mary, “and I don’t want to be intimate. I’m shy and everything is very new to me.”

Brandan was expecting a night of intimacy when they finally met after two years in a relationship from afar — but Mary and her grandparents had other plans. This already came up once — after Brandan kissed Mary at the airport, she later told him to keep it quiet and that he shouldn’t have kissed her without her grandparents' permission.



In the name of doing the right thing, Brandan decided to confess to Mary’s grandfather. He told the man they’d kissed, hoping he would see the honesty as a sign of respect. However, the "stone cold killer" was “angry” and decided marriage was the only solution to the conundrum the 23-year-olds had found themselves in.

Though Brandan did ultimately secure a formal blessing to kiss Mary, it came with a major string attached — or a wedding veil, as it were. “You need to get married so that you strengthen your relationship,” said Mary's grandfather, translated to English. “Plan out your wedding and we will have it scheduled.”

While Brandan was considering popping the question eventually, he was shocked at the urged at the urgency he felt from Mary's family consider the couple had spent less than 24 hours together in person. “I only just kissed her,” he said in an interview. “I have to marry her right away?”

Meanwhile, Mary was working her own angles — specifically trying to fatten up Brandan with some home cooking (which she said would hopefully make him "chubby" and “huggable” like a “Teddy bear”).

But Brandan probably wasn't very hungry after he learned she'd been lying to him. The pair cried together when her male friends tattled that she’d turned her WiFi router off to spend time alone with them rather than keeping Brandan in the loop via FaceTime.

As Brandan and Mary continued to struggle to find their footing, two questions remained: Would they dive head first into marriage? Or might there be another way to win the approval of her family?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

