It looks like even more trouble awaits for Brandan and Mary's rocky relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, the couple has pizza with three of Mary’s male friends, who reveal a major secret that she’d been keeping. Prior to Brandan moving from the US to the Philippines to be with her, the two 23-year-olds were in a long distance relationship — and their romance so far has been plagued with jealousy, insecurity and major trust issues.

When one of Mary’s friends asks Brandan what his plans are for staying in the Philippines, he responds that he eventually wants to marry Mary. However, the pair admit that they don’t have an “exact date” in mind for a wedding yet.

90 Day Fiancé Mary's friends. TLC

Another friend of Mary’s voices his concerns about things moving too quickly between the two of them. “I want them to get to know each other first,” he says. “Because it’s so fast. Just know each other first.”

“We’re taking our time getting married,” Brandan responds. “There’s a lot of being jealous and insecure, but we do know each other very well.”

Brandan admits that he has often felt jealous of his girlfriend hanging out with her friends. Mary’s friend then urges him to “stop that kind of attitude,” insisting that they’re “just friends.”

“When she went to the beach with you guys, there’s like no service,” Brandan says. “So I can’t be on the phone and you guys are just having fun while I’m just, like, not … she would tell me, so I don’t like, overthink. We don’t hide secrets.”

But Mary soon finds herself caught in a huge lie when one of the friends reveals to Brandan, “Do you know that Mary unplugged her WiFi, turned off her phone, to go hang out many other times with us?”

“I don’t know what to say,” Mary tells producers later. “Brandan doesn’t know that I sometimes unplug the WiFi so I can hang out with my friends without Brandan knowing. I just tell Brandan that we have a power outage.”

90 Day Fiancé Brandan and Mary. TLC

“I know that my friends always want the best for me,” she continues. “And that’s why they just want me and Brandan to be honest to each other. But I feel so nervous of how Brandan will react to it.”

Brandan is stunned by the revelation. “Did you?” he asks her pointedly. Mary then hesitates before answering, leaving things on a huge cliffhanger.

This is far from the first time the couple has dealt with jealousy issues. Before Brandan moved to the Philippines, they would FaceTime each other 24/7 — even when one of them was asleep — out of paranoia that the other was cheating.

In one instance, Mary demanded that Brandan change seats on his flight to the Philippines because he was sitting next to another woman. Additionally, she claims that her boyfriend’s jealousy cost her a college scholarship.

Will this be the final straw that breaks Brandan and Mary’s tumultuous relationship of two years? It remains to be seen what the future holds for this TLC couple.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

