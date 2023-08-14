'90 Day': Julio and Kirsten Say Goodbye as She Promises to 'Fight for My Relationship'

Julio and Kirsten’s goodbye on the latest 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way left the couple with many questions about their future.

Monday night’s episode saw the American man drop his Dutch girlfriend off at the airport so she could return home to the Netherlands, where Julio was supposed to move three months later. The last few weeks in America had proven difficult for the pair, though, and it was clear their visions of the future weren't aligned.

Both Julio and Kirsten were aware of this as they awkwardly parted ways. “Saying goodbye at the airport to Julio is really sad because I’m really gonna miss him,” Kirsten said in an interview. “He disappointed me a lot this trip, but I still love him, and I still have hope.”

“We both put so much effort in[to] this,” she continued, “so, for me, I will fight for my relationship to be stronger.”

TLC

Despite their unresolved differences, Julio promised he’d be on his way to the Netherlands soon — a change of heart after Julio had briefly wavered over whether he could move across the world for love.

The season began with the reveal that Julio had yet to tell his mother about his relationship or his plan to move to Europe. Even if he were to move, Julio harbored insecurities, and one chat with a friend led him to consider living separately from Kirsten once he landed in the Netherlands.

During a particularly conversation, Kirsten began to lose her faith that Julio wanted to be with her.

When Julio asked her if she’d ever consider moving to America, that only worsened her doubts. Though a move to the States was never part of the plan, Kirsten entertained the conversation — mainly revealing she has no intention of leaving her home.

Julio backtracked and claimed he’d like her to stay a few months — not forever — just to spend time with his family.

But several question remained: Will Julio really move across the world for love? Or is he looking for excuses to stay home?

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

