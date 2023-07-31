90 Day: Kimberly Clashes with TJ's 'Sexist' Culture and Adopts 'Me Against Them' Attitude Toward His Family

Kimberly pointed out what she saw as double standards and claimed TJ was "trying to use my gender against me"

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 10:00PM EDT
90 Day: Kimberly and TJ
Photo:

TLC

Kimberly and TJ hit a wall on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

On Monday's episode, as the couple underwent construction for their potential new home, it seemed they had a crack in their cultural foundations. 

After sharing her critiques on the apartment TJ worked hard to build, things reached a boiling point when Kimberly told the Indian native that he was “acting like a d---.” 

90 Day: Kimberly and TJ

TLC

The following night, TJ aired out his frustrations with Kimberly’s disappointment and told his family that her reactions to the apartment had “shown [her] worth” while she cried in the other room. 

“She should keep her language to herself!” he said surrounded by his upset family members. “She starts with, ‘This is not right, that’s not right!’ Such rudeness would not work here!”

In an interview, TJ claimed that Kimberly was “nitpicking everything about the apartment” and admitted he felt hurt by the language she chose to use to express her emotions. 

“It's making me angry because these are so small issues and she did use very bad language in that conversation which really hurt me,” he said. “So all of a sudden, it just shattered my whole image of Kimberly loving me, and she broke my heart.”

90 Day: Kimberly and TJ

TLC

The Alabamian explained that she was “appreciative” of all of TJ’s efforts to build her a home but pointed out that she didn’t feel she was “being listened to and I wasn’t being heard” when she discovered that TJ hadn’t taken her requests into consideration. 

“I loved her so much, I did everything for her,” he continued to rant to his brother and his parents. “I am exhausted to my core.”

TJ noted that he had felt especially hurt when he claimed he had taken out loans that would take him seven years to repay and Kimberly simply stated that he had “wasted” his money.

“It just seems like it's all about him and everything he wants right now,” Kimberly said through tears in a confessional. “It doesn't feel like we're a team. I don't know if that's a cultural thing, because in the U.S. I feel like the wife or husband … like you do everything together, you make decisions together.”

90 Day: Kimberly and TJ

TLC

Overhearing the conversation downstairs, she admitted she felt like the situation was “going to be me against all of them, and that's how I feel right now.”

Kimberly explained that she wanted TJ to “understand or even see where I’m coming from,” and bristled at his previous declaration where he claimed he no longer wanted to get married. 

She continued, “If he doesn't want to get married and if he's willing to throw this away, then I don't know why I'm here because I'm giving up everything to be here with him and he doesn't seem like he cares.”

The next day, TJ attempted to patch up the fallout from the night before — though he said in an interview that he didn’t understand why Kimberly was “reacting in that way” and admitted he was out of line when he claimed he didn’t want to marry her. 

90 Day: Kimberly and TJ

TLC

As the couple began to hash things out, TJ pointed out that Kimberly could have approached matters more calmly. 

Kimberly noted that she wasn’t the type of person to “sugarcoat” her opinions and claimed she wasn’t “underestimating” his efforts, while TJ opened up about why he had been so hurt when she used profanity during their argument. 

After using “d---” multiple times in their conversation, TJ had enough and called Kimberly a “bastard” under his breath which angered her. She pointed out the double standards and when he said that the word didn’t have the same weight to her as a woman, Kimberly noted that he was “trying to use my gender against me.”

“Your entire culture is so sexist!” she exclaimed to which TJ steamed. “My culture is so good, it’s dignified. You can’t use bad words [in front of] the girl.”

90 Day: Kimberly and TJ

TLC

In a confessional interview, TJ cited the cultural differences between them and acknowledged that the way each of them were brought up were “completely different.” He noted Kimberly’s claims she was a “clairvoyant” and had a “spiritual connection” while adding that she wasn’t “respecting someone's soul and someone's emotion.”

The couple continued their screaming match and refused to see eye to eye, with Kimberly pleading for TJ to acknowledge and understand that she had also been hurt.

Fed up with the conversation, TJ exited the room.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 Day Fiance: Armando and Kenny
90 Day: Armando's Plans to Move Abroad with Kenny Drive His Mother to Tears
90 Day: 'Gaslighting' Julio Raises Red Flags Aplenty for Dutch Love Kirsten â Including Bullet Holes in His House.
90 Day: 'Gaslighting' Julio Raises Red Flags Aplenty for Dutch Love Kirsten — Including Bullet Holes in His House
Brandan & Mary, 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Brandan Lies to Mary's Grandfather After Calling Him a 'Stone Cold Killer' with 'Resting B Face'
Jenna Lyons attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
Jenna Lyons Fires Back After 'RHONY' Castmates Slam Her for Not Staying Overnight During Girls Trip
Cleo and Christian 90 day fiance
90 Day: Cleo Chafes When Christian Boils Her Autism Down to Getting Easily 'Overwhelmed'
"90 Day's Daniele and Yohan â and a Puppy! â Are Reunited and 'Inseparable' After Hitting Restart.
90 Day's Daniele and Yohan — and a Puppy! — Are Reunited and 'Inseparable' After Hitting Restart
Riley & Violet, 90 day Fiance
90 Day's Riley and Violet Block Each Other After Blowout Fight: 'You Trampled and Insult Me'
Shelia & David, 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Sheila Pushes David Away When Her Mother Dies Just Hours After They First Meet: 'I Want to Be Alone'
Jasmine & Gino, 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Jasmine Pooh-Poohs Gino's Wedding Ring Pick — by Wearing the One Her Ex Gave Her
90 Day Fiance Statler and Dempsey
90 Day: Statler Reveals She's Cheated and Dempsey Tries to Expel Bad Vibes by Saging Her — Down There
Shannon Says Heather Is Trying 'Destroy' Her Relationship as Tamra's Apology 'Cycle' Falls on Deaf Ears
RHOC: Shannon Says Heather Is Trying to 'Destroy' Her Relationship as Tamra's Apology 'Cycle' Falls on Deaf Ears
And Just Like That... Season 2 Episode 7
'And Just Like That…’ Recap: Carrie Reunites with Aidan After 13 Years — but He Has Reservations
Kendall and Kylie
Kylie Jenner Says Paparazzi 'Violated' Her as Teen as Kendall Recalls Being Harassed and Called a 'Whore'
90 Day's Brandan Wants Intimacy in 'Awkward' First Night with Mary, but Her Grandparents Are Next Doo
90 Day's Brandan Wants Intimacy in 'Awkward' First Night with Mary — but Her Grandparents Are Next Door (Exclusive)
khloe-kardashian-tristan-thompson-sq
Khloé Kardashian Hoped to Be 'Free' of Tristan Thompson Before His Mom's Death — but Supported Him as 'Family'
kim kardashian; pete davidson; kanye west
Kim Kardashian Thrilled She 'Managed to Stay Single' After Chaotic Split Era with Kanye West and Pete Davidson