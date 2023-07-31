90 Day: Kimberly Clashes with TJ's 'Sexist' Culture and Adopts 'Me Against Them' Attitude Toward His Family

Kimberly and TJ hit a wall on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

On Monday's episode, as the couple underwent construction for their potential new home, it seemed they had a crack in their cultural foundations.

After sharing her critiques on the apartment TJ worked hard to build, things reached a boiling point when Kimberly told the Indian native that he was “acting like a d---.”

The following night, TJ aired out his frustrations with Kimberly’s disappointment and told his family that her reactions to the apartment had “shown [her] worth” while she cried in the other room.

“She should keep her language to herself!” he said surrounded by his upset family members. “She starts with, ‘This is not right, that’s not right!’ Such rudeness would not work here!”

In an interview, TJ claimed that Kimberly was “nitpicking everything about the apartment” and admitted he felt hurt by the language she chose to use to express her emotions.

“It's making me angry because these are so small issues and she did use very bad language in that conversation which really hurt me,” he said. “So all of a sudden, it just shattered my whole image of Kimberly loving me, and she broke my heart.”

The Alabamian explained that she was “appreciative” of all of TJ’s efforts to build her a home but pointed out that she didn’t feel she was “being listened to and I wasn’t being heard” when she discovered that TJ hadn’t taken her requests into consideration.

“I loved her so much, I did everything for her,” he continued to rant to his brother and his parents. “I am exhausted to my core.”

TJ noted that he had felt especially hurt when he claimed he had taken out loans that would take him seven years to repay and Kimberly simply stated that he had “wasted” his money.

“It just seems like it's all about him and everything he wants right now,” Kimberly said through tears in a confessional. “It doesn't feel like we're a team. I don't know if that's a cultural thing, because in the U.S. I feel like the wife or husband … like you do everything together, you make decisions together.”

Overhearing the conversation downstairs, she admitted she felt like the situation was “going to be me against all of them, and that's how I feel right now.”

Kimberly explained that she wanted TJ to “understand or even see where I’m coming from,” and bristled at his previous declaration where he claimed he no longer wanted to get married.

She continued, “If he doesn't want to get married and if he's willing to throw this away, then I don't know why I'm here because I'm giving up everything to be here with him and he doesn't seem like he cares.”

The next day, TJ attempted to patch up the fallout from the night before — though he said in an interview that he didn’t understand why Kimberly was “reacting in that way” and admitted he was out of line when he claimed he didn’t want to marry her.

As the couple began to hash things out, TJ pointed out that Kimberly could have approached matters more calmly.

Kimberly noted that she wasn’t the type of person to “sugarcoat” her opinions and claimed she wasn’t “underestimating” his efforts, while TJ opened up about why he had been so hurt when she used profanity during their argument.

After using “d---” multiple times in their conversation, TJ had enough and called Kimberly a “bastard” under his breath which angered her. She pointed out the double standards and when he said that the word didn’t have the same weight to her as a woman, Kimberly noted that he was “trying to use my gender against me.”

“Your entire culture is so sexist!” she exclaimed to which TJ steamed. “My culture is so good, it’s dignified. You can’t use bad words [in front of] the girl.”

In a confessional interview, TJ cited the cultural differences between them and acknowledged that the way each of them were brought up were “completely different.” He noted Kimberly’s claims she was a “clairvoyant” and had a “spiritual connection” while adding that she wasn’t “respecting someone's soul and someone's emotion.”

The couple continued their screaming match and refused to see eye to eye, with Kimberly pleading for TJ to acknowledge and understand that she had also been hurt.

Fed up with the conversation, TJ exited the room.

