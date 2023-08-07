90 Day's Kimberly Starts Her Wedding Week on the Wrong Foot with 'Super Uncomfortable' Family Interactions

Kimberly and TJ’s wedding week is off to a rocky start on the latest 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

On Monday’s episode, Kimberly and TJ dealt with the aftermath of their explosive argument in the previous episode. They had gotten into a screaming match over the apartment TJ had built, as well as their overall cultural differences. The argument ended with TJ simply exiting the room, which made Kimberly even more upset.

This week’s episode kicked off with Kimberly and TJ attempting to sort things out after they’d both cooled down.

“My feelings are still hurt. It hurt that you just got up and left and you refused to just say that you heard me,” Kimberly said to TJ. “I know I get aggressive and I know I get angry, and sometimes I can’t help but cuss.”

Ultimately, the couple decided that Kimberly would try to “work on [her] language” and TJ would make a real effort to “hear” her whenever she voices a concern. However, they still disagreed on how to handle things with TJ’s traditional Indian parents, with whom they currently live.

90 Day TJ and Kimberly. TLC

“We both are, like, a little short-tempered,” TJ admitted. “And what happened last night, you reacted and my family is very tense about that. Just gives a bad impression to everybody. What’s going to happen in the marriage if you’re doing this?”

Kimberly told her fiancé she felt that they should be able to “have our own fights and not have your family involved,” but TJ fundamentally disagreed that the argument wasn’t his parents’ business.

“TJ saying that his whole family is upset, it worries me,” Kimberly shared later in an interview. “Because the fact that they’re now getting involved is just making it more clear that I’m not gonna be able to have a private conversation with my husband, it’s gonna be the whole family involved and that doesn’t seem fair.”

“I feel like everything’s OK between me and him — but not necessarily between me and the rest of the family,” she added. “I think it’s going to be very challenging living with them, but I’m willing to do anything to keep TJ in my life because I love him and I’m excited to get married and start our life together.”



TLC

The couple also kicked off their wedding week in Monday’s episode. As TJ explained, traditional weddings in his culture “start in India seven days before the marriage” and involve “many rituals” throughout the week. Kimberly admitted that she didn’t know much about what to expect, other than that it would be a traditional Hindu ceremony.

As the rituals began, tensions continued to mount between Kimberly and TJ’s family. Although she sent his mother a text apologizing for her behavior, she wasn’t quite sure if she had been forgiven or where she stood with her soon-to-be in-laws.

“Kim for us, she’s like our own child,” TJ’s mother said in an interview. “But creating a ruckus is not OK. Look at her face, I can tell she knows something is wrong. She knows Mom is angry with her.” She did, however, add that she wished her son and his fiancé “lots of blessings.”

Kimberly admitted that she still felt “super uncomfortable” around TJ’s family and that she had “no idea” what she was walking into. She worried about having to obey their traditions and limitations for "the rest of my life."

“I’m not really sure how they really feel about us getting married and I have no idea how I’m gonna make living with TJ’s family work,” she shared. “Honestly, this situation, it feels like a ticking time bomb and I don’t know what’s gonna happen with me living under the same roof.”

90 Day Kimberly. TLC

Later in the episode, Kimberly and TJ’s brother Yash — with whom she described her relationship as “cordial” — had a heart-to-heart conversation about how everything was going ahead of the wedding. However, things quickly turned sour between the two of them when she voiced some of her concerns, such as not being able to eat the food she wanted without permission.

“I feel like I need to change a lot in order to be in the family,” Kimberly acknowledged to Yash. “For instance, TJ said I can’t eat garlic, but maybe one day a week. Like if I crave, if I really want pasta, I can’t just make it, I have to check with you guys to see if it’s OK. And that is a change, that’s invasive, that’s not being able to do whatever I want.”

Yash accused Kimberly of “not understanding” his family’s rules and the cultural significance behind them. “It’s not about eating,” he insisted. “You are breaking also the sentiments we do follow ... if you do something which is, like, opposed to our tradition, you are just making it harder for TJ.”

She responded by saying that she didn’t want to live with TJ’s family in the first place — but that she was doing it for the sake of her fiancé. This came as a surprise to Yash, who said his brother “broke all the traditions” to marry her.

Kimberly confided to producers that she felt she had to “draw the line” at this point. “I’ve given up so much,” she said. “And if I keep doing this I’m gonna lose myself in all of the changes I’m making for other people.”

However, Yash continued to emphasize the importance of adhering to “boundaries,” claiming it was OK for him to express his opinions — but not for Kimberly to express hers.

“If Kimberly wants to be a part of the family, she has to let go of the ego first,” he said. “She has much ego. So I’m very fearful of this relationship. I don’t know what will happen because she does not want to understand the things, she doesn’t want to compromise with the things. It will hurt TJ.”

Things reached a boiling point between the two of them when, in a heated moment, Yash called Kimberly “stupid.”

“You’re not speaking clearly, and you’re not understanding what I’m saying,” Kimberly shot back. “But don’t you dare ever call me stupid.”

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

