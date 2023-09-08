90 Day's Kenny Says It’s Not 'Off the Wall' for Armando to Want to Expand Family Despite Age Gap (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Kenny Niedermeier and his husband Armando Niedermeier-Rubio are opening up about how they are navigating the decision to expand their family.

During the fifth season of the TLC series, Kenny, 60, remained unsure about wanting to welcome a child while his husband Armando, 35, was set on having a baby together.

Armando exclusively tells PEOPLE that at times, he felt that he was “pressuring Kenny because it feels like it's been going on forever. And it's like, I want an answer.”

“Ultimately, this has been one of the biggest things that has made us have a difference of opinions and thoughts and feelings on what we want to do,” he adds. “But our choice is definitely something that's going to bring us closer together, and it'll be seen on the show.”

Armando and Kenny on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'. Discovery+

However, Kenny denies he felt pressured to change his mind about the decision to grow their family.

“A lot of people are thinking he's pressuring me to do it and I just keep saying, ‘I'm too old, I'm too old.’ It isn't like I want to retire and I want to sit on a rocking chair,” he clarifies. “It's not that. My thoughts on it have always been along like, I want to always be here. It's not like because I want to retire or I don't want children. That isn't true. I love kids.”

He adds that being with Armando’s daughter Hannah in the early days of the relationship made him realize that another child could be a possibility in the future, explaining, “And when I got with Armando, Hannah was actually four years old. Actually she was three when I first met him, so I knew I was going to jump into something like that already. So it wasn't like [an] off the wall thing for him to request of me.”

Armando and Kenny on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'. TLC

Kenny believes the show has “helped” to come to a decision because “it kind of makes you have to have discussions that you might not be having all the time or you might not be as forceful about or whatever, or really put your feelings out as much.”

“A lot of people just kind of sit back. I'm not the type to sit back. I'll voice what I feel about it. And I think it's really made us voice how we feel about it,” he shares. “And I think it's really brought it out in Armando more. And he's gotten a lot stronger over the years and is a lot more opinionated than when I first met him. But it's all a good thing too.”

Armando admits that Kenny is “the one that kind of pushed me into coming into my own and being myself.”

Kenny and Armando on their wedding day. True Photography

“So that's why I think this season, you've seen a lot of us butting heads a little more than in the past,” he admits. “But ultimately we put each other first, we hear each other, we have a great conversation and good communication. So, it ultimately plays out how is best for us and our family.”

Despite their difference of opinion, Kenny adds they always “try to put each other's feelings first."

"We really care about each other's feelings and how the other is feeling, that they're smiling, that they're really happy at the end of the day.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

