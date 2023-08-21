90 Day's Kenny Resists Late-in-Life Fatherhood as He's About to Become a 'Grampy Times 3'

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Kenny is having doubts about becoming a father again.

On Monday’s episode of the TLC series, Kenny’s daughter Taylor revealed that she was pregnant and he was going to be a grandpa again.

After learning the news, Kenny, 60, became emotional and said, “Wow, I can see pregnancy agrees with you because you really are glowing big time. I can see it. Well, I'm very happy for you and I can't believe I'm a Grampy times three.”

Kenny on '90 Day'. TLC

However, Taylor’s pregnancy announcement made Kenny ponder the milestone he would miss while living in Mexico City with his partner Armando, 34.

He explained, “I have four children. I have two grandchildren at this time and seeing the very first picture, the very first sonogram of what is soon to be my next grandbaby. Love it. It fills my heart. It also saddens me a little bit because you know, I am constantly reminded when I see things like this that I'm missing so much.”

Despite living in different countries, Kenny promised his daughter that he was going to "try to come back as much as possible” and jokingly added, “I want to see you get fat and your feet swollen.”

The conversation then turned to Kenny and Armando’s debate over expanding their family.

90 Day Fiance: Armando and Kenny. TLC

“It's been a back and forth issue, I guess,” Kenny told his daughter. “Armando really wants to, and I wanted to let him achieve everything he wants to achieve and I think we'd be a great team on it because I've always loved having children, but you never think you're at a point where you have to admit maybe that you're just too old to keep doing it.”

Taylor said that Kenny’s adult children might struggle to form a bond with the baby but she added, “You know what's right for you and how you feel.”

Kenny then got emotional as he admitted he doesn’t think he wants to be a father again. His daughter reassured him that it was okay and Armando “should understand.”

Kenny on '90 Day'. TLC

Kenny then revealed in a confessional that the issue of parenthood makes him question his relationship with Armando. “This is where the age difference really plays a part in our relationship because he's at the age where people have children. I'm not," he said.

He added: “It's like sometimes I feel like I'm walking a tightrope because I have a husband who I really want to make happy. This is one of the only times I felt like maybe that I'm not the right person for him.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

