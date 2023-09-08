90 Day: Armando Admits He Is 'Secretly Liking' His and Kenny's Stripper-Filled Night at a Gay Club (Exclusive)

Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are letting loose!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peak of Monday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the couple go a gay club and Armando gets a bit more than he bargained for with their night out on the town.

As the couple sit sipping drinks, Armando is taken aback when a man dressed as a police officer steps onto the stage and begins a sexy dance routine. “Oh my God. What is this? What do I do?” he asks Kenny.

Kenny, who wants his beau to get out of his comfort zone, responds with a laugh: “Enjoy yourself.”

Kenny and Armando at the gay club together on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'. TLC/Youtube

Armando watches in surprise as the dancer’s cop uniform comes off. “It’s all coming off,” Kenny jokingly warns.

In a confessional, Armando admits that it is his first time seeing a stripper in person so he’s not quite sure how to respond — but he knows he's not hating it.

“Secretly, I’m like, ‘Take it off! Take it off!’" he tells the cameras as the performer strips down to a G-string.

While Kenny cheers the dancer on, Armando still seems unsure about the entire situation and asks his partner if it’s okay to watch. “That’s what he wants you to do,” his husband replies.

Kenny Niedermeier, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. TLC/Youtube

The performer then makes his way to their table and gets up close and personal with Kenny. Next, the cop moves over to Armando and Kenny is seen laughing after his husband nervously says, “I don’t know what to do!”

In a confessional, Armando admits he is "secretly liking” the attention from the male dancer but he’s “pretending that I’m more uncomfortable than I really am.”

Armando makes the most of the experience by rubbing the dancer’s body but admits he still holding back out of respect for his husband.

Armando Rubio, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. TLC/Youtube

“And I’m doing that because I don’t wanna disrespect Kenny,” Armando admits of pretending to be uncomfortable. “But I could feel it in my soul, like, he was eating me up. And I could’ve eaten him up, I guess."

“I’m crazier than you think,” he coyly adds.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

