90 Day: 'Gaslighting' Julio Raises Red Flags Aplenty for Dutch Love Kirsten — Including Bullet Holes in His House

In Monday's '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way', Kirsten said she felt "completely blindsided" that Julio had doubts about them living together

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 10:00PM EDT
There’s major trouble in paradise for Julio and Kirsten on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

On Monday night’s episode, the pair ran into obstacles when Julio took Kirsten to his cousin’s house to introduce her to the rest of his tight-knit Dominican family. Like his mother, they had only just recently learned of the relationship and were stunned by the news that he was planning to move to the Netherlands to be with her in three months.

Julio’s aunt asserted that “the tradition is that the woman follows the man.” One of his cousins then suggested that maybe Kirsten could live in the U.S. for a couple of months before Julio moved permanently for her. However, she instantly shot the idea down.

“I’m so confused because the plan was always for Julio to come to the Netherlands,” Kirsten said. “He never brought this up before, I don’t even know what he’s talking about. I think Julio is afraid when it comes to his family. I’m really angry that Julio doesn’t defend me and that he didn’t defend his choice. And I don’t think that’s fair for me.”

The couple’s day had already gotten off to a rocky start. On their way out the door before the family gathering, Julio pointed out a bullet hole in his house, explaining that someone across the street had been shot and his mother was “in the kitchen like 15 minutes after it happened.” It was a culture shock for the Kirsten, who said that kind of thing would never happen in her native Netherlands. 

Later in the episode, things continued to go downhill at a costume party with Julio’s friends. One friend named Vicente spoke with both of them and voiced some of his concerns, particularly about how much they bickered.

“I feel like Julio only shares the good, not the bad, and it’s my opinion that he’s like, rushing into this,” Vicente explained. “If he wants to move abroad, then he should, but they haven’t spent enough time together to get to know one another and live with each other.”

Vicente suggested Julio should get his own place in the Netherlands first before moving in with Kirsten. When Julio seemed to entertain the suggestion, Kirsten got very upset and suggested that he was “gaslighting” her.

“I feel completely blindsided right now,” she said. “I’m totally in shock. He brought up that we fight so much, but I think it’s not much. I think it’s normal. Of course every couple has their arguments. If you fight so much that you wanna live separate, like what is the point of being in a relationship then?”

She added, “I feel like Julio is gaslighting me. I feel like there’s something else going on here that he’s not telling me and that scares me.”

Meanwhile, Julio shared that her visit had been an “eye opener” for him and that he was starting to understand people’s concerns. Although he insisted that he loved her and wanted to make things work between them, doubts were definitely brewing.

“It’s hard because I wanna reassure Kirsten that it’s fine and it’s OK for us to move in together,” he said, “but I’m starting to have second thoughts about me moving.”

But for Kirsten, it might be too little too late.

“If you say you wanna live separate, then I know enough,” she told him before storming off in tears. “I know enough.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

