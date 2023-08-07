90 Day: Julio Questions His Future with Kirsten as She Grows Skeptical of His Plans to Move Abroad

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Julio and Kirsten are no longer on the same page.

On Monday’s episode, the couple were at odds when Julio suggested that Kirsten move to the United States for two months despite their original plans to settle down in the Netherlands.

“I've always wanted to move out of the states and live in another country,” he said in a confessional interview. “I feel like this is not going to be my forever home. But having Kirsten here and knowing that the move is so soon, and having everyone's reaction here, is making me feel unsure about my decision to move.”

Though the New York native admitted that things were “moving fast” and that his and Kristen's in-person interactions hadn’t been “flowing” as well as he’d hoped, he said, “I know that this trip has been hard for her dealing with everything that was thrown at her.”

He added, “It's a lot to think about, but I have some concerns, and I have to really start thinking about this and what my next steps moving forward are.”

After bringing up that he’d miss American cuisine, Julio surprised Kirsten by suggesting she come live in the U.S. for two months.

“I'm starting to feel like I'm gonna be giving up a lot — my food, my family, my culture, my friends,” he explained. “Maybe there's a world where we can spend time in both places. It's hard because I've already committed to it. I feel like the train has left the station and I'm just going.”

Kirsten balked at the idea of coming to live in America and confessed she didn’t know when Julio had changed his mind about relocating to Europe.

“Are you really sure you still want to move to the Netherlands?” she asked. “Because you want me to come here so bad.”

“Our plan was always that Julio comes to move with me to the Netherlands and now suddenly he doesn't sound confident about it anymore,” she later said in a separate interview. “Julio makes it seem like he's that adventurous guy that travels all over the world. But now he's coming up with silly excuses like food that he doesn't want to leave the United States.”



Sensing that his excuses were a symptom of something deeper, Kirsten asked Julio to explain himself a bit more.

He revealed that his apprehension wasn’t about the cuisine but also claimed he thought it would be a good idea for Kirsten to “come out and experience” the U.S.

Kirsten was still processing as she explained they'd already encountered a few road blocks in their journey together.

“I mean, sure Julio didn't tell his mom about us or that he was moving,” she said in a confessional. “Then he brings up the idea of living separately, and now he's suggesting that I should come live here for two months.

She admitted, “I don't understand what's going on, but I'm starting to feel pretty concerned about our relationship and what will happen next when I leave tomorrow.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.