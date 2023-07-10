90 Day: Holly and Wayne Met and Got Engaged in 3 Days — but He'll Have to Kick Her Mom Out of Bed to Have Sex

The '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' whirlwind romance all-timers met on a Jehovah's Witness dating site and managed to get robbed within hours of meeting each other in person

Published on July 10, 2023
90 Day Fiance, Holly and Wayne
Holly and Wayne may be in their 40s, but they’re still using an adult chaperone to curb their intimate impulses on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

The engaged couple decided to race down the aisle so they can finally have sex — something they’ve been saving for marriage after meeting on a Jehovah’s Witness dating website. “When I get to South Africa, I’m marrying Wayne in a week,” Holly said on the season 5 premiere. “I know it’s really quick, but we’re really ready. And, we’re waiting until we’re married to have sex, and so we’re excited to do that as well.”

Until then, Holly’s American mom traveled with her to South Africa — where she planned to literally take Wayne’s spot in his own bed to discourage any temptation. And it wouldn't be a quickie trip for Holly's mom, who planned to stay on for a full three months (i.e. two months and three weeks beyond the whirlwind marriage). 

“I’m all for it 'cause I want to start our relationship on the right foot,” Wayne said of meeting — and living with — Holly’s mom. He also acknowledged it might feel “uncomfortable,” saying, “You don’t want your mother-in-law with you, living by you when you’re married newly.”

That said, Wayne was not as receptive to the length of the trip, telling cameras: “Holly doesn’t know this, but when we get married, Holly’s mom need to leave.”

Marriage wasn’t the only sprint in Holly and Wayne’s love story. After talking online, the pair met in person when Holly visited South Africa. Just three days after she got there, Wayne popped the question — leading Holly to run away from his one-knee niceties. 

“I was so frightened — I don’t know if it was anxiety,” she said about why she ran. But Holly still said yes after “he chased after me.”

That same day, the pair were robbed. Holly expressed concern with her move to South Africa because of their city-wide, mandated blackouts. She noted Wayne’s home has been robbed multiple times during power outages. 

“They took everything,” she said, later adding, “I just remember thinking this is like the scariest place to live in the world.” Still, in two weeks, Holly was set to move to South Africa full time for love. 

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

