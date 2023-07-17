90 Day's Holly Is 'Puking' and Miserable as Wayne Tries to Ratchet Up Their Romance

After seven months apart, Holly flew to see Wayne in South Africa, but their reunion at the airport proved awkward in the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The engaged couple, who met on a Jehovah’s Witness dating website, decided to rush their marriage to have sex in last week’s season 5 premiere. Holly's goal: marry Wayne one week after landing in his home country.

But Holly, 44, got sick somewhere along the way. “I'm literally throwing up in the bathroom, and nothing is going as planned,” she explained.

Wayne, 40, who had been waiting at the airport for two-and-a-half hours, didn’t notice Holly’s pale appearance — “she looks absolutely stunning,” he beamed — until she explained she had just been puking.

TLC

The South African also made a point to welcome Holly's mother Judy, who traveled with Holly and planned to stay with the eager-to-wed couple for three months. Despite taking a liking to Wayne, she expressed a bit of skepticism about her daughter's relationship.

"They say if you know, you know," Judy said later during a confessional moment. "I don't know if I believe in that, but she hasn't acted like this around anybody for a long time. So, we’ll see what happens."

RELATED: 90 Day's Brandan Is on the Phone 24/7 with 'Insecure' Girlfriend Mary — Even at a Teeth Cleaning (Exclusive)

Back at the airport, Holly bent over in a somewhat revealing dress and began to change her socks in the middle of the airport terminal, making Wayne uncomfortable. “I feel like people are looking at her in a sexual way, which I hate,” he later explained. “I don’t want people looking like that. Holly’s got a particular style, but this needs to change.”

TLC

During a confessional moment with the couple, where Holly looked weak and wobbly, the two discussed where they wanted to ideally live. For Wayne, it meant staying put, but Holly wanted to live someplace else in a gated community.

RELATED: '90 Day: The Last Resort': 5 Couples Return to 'Face Their Relationship Demons' — Watch the First Teaser!

“I feel like we should just talk about that first, because I have security,” he added. “I spent all my money on that house. It’s not just easy to move.”

Holly chaffed at that comment, complaining that Wayne couldn’t “even comprehend” the sacrifices she’d made for their relationship.

“You won the wife lottery,” she declared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.