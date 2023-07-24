90 Day's Holly Admits It's 'Really Weird' Her Mom Is Chaperoning Her Relationship at 40

Waiting until marriage can be hard to do — just ask 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Holly and Wayne.

The pair, who are Jehovah’s Witnesses, have pledged to follow the denomination’s adherence to a strict moral code, which forbids premarital sex. To get around that, Holly, 44, and Wayne, 40, previously decided to rush their marriage so they can be intimate.

Holly's goal is to marry Wayne one week after landing in his home country. But her mother Judy also traveled with her to South Africa to help enforce their religon’s rule.

“As a Jehovah's Witness, it is important that they stay in separate rooms and they start their marriage in a chaste position because it's important to them,” Judy explained. “It's especially important to me, you wait till you're married to have sexual relations, and that's what we're taught.”

TLC

Holly recognized her mom was looking out for the couple but admitted the situation was “really weird” given the couple is in their forties.

“I've got my mom here as a way to protect us from doing anything before we get married,” she continued. “It does feel really weird at our ages to have a chaperone.”

Sex, however, was clearly on Wayne’s mind when he checked in with Holly and Judy the morning after they arrived. In fact, the South Africa native made something of a Freudian slip.

“I might join you guys,” Wayne said, before joking, “We will have, like, a threesome … watching TV.”

Things got even more awkward when the topic of where they wanted to live came up again. While the couple briefly discussed it in last week’s episode, this time around, Holly and Judy really pushed the idea of checking out and moving to a gated community.

TLC

“There are certain things you can do to keep Holly safe,” Judy explained. “Even if you don’t move tomorrow or the next day, but [if] we went and looked gated communities while I’m here, I would feel really good about them. I know it would put my mind at ease so much.”

During a confessional moment later, Wayne admitted he doesn’t have the money to afford buying a home in a gated community.

“I’ve put so much money into this house to try and make things safer,” Wayne said. “I'm thinking a gated community is super expensive. I'm worried that if Holly realizes like there's absolutely no way that I'm going to be able to afford it. She's going to regret coming to South Africa.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.