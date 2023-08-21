90 Day: Wayne Hides Bad Crypto Bets from Holly That Drained Their Honeymoon and $4 Million Dream Home Funds

Holly’s South African dreams may just be exactly that on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The American woman pushed her fiancé, Wayne, to look for homes on Sunday night’s episode, though Wayne secretly knew their finances wouldn’t support a move anytime soon.

Holly preached safety concerns after multiple break ins at Wayne’s house — one of which even saw his dog murdered. He appeased her interest in searching without talking about the budget.

Holly spoke to the realtor, saying their budget was $4 million in South African rand (about $211,000 in American dollars) — which Holly assumed was $400,000 in rand. This price was exuberant to Wayne.

“What are you talking about? We are not in the USA. We are in South Africa,” he said.

Holly rebutted, “It’s not that much money.”

When it came time to talk about what they can actually afford, Holly was in for a shock. Wayne admitted he didn’t have the funds to purchase a new home, and hadn’t been transparent about the state of his plumbing business.

“I don’t have any money saved because I wasn’t planning to buy a house yet,” he said. “I said I could provide for you, right. That was before I lost my contracts.”

Wayne expanded further, and spoke on what really drained his bank account. “I’ve pumped about 40K into this — into crypto,” he said.

Wayne told cameras it was a “large sum of money that I put in. I was thinking about our financial future. You know, if this goes where I want it to go, we’re sorted for life.”

For Holly, this was a puzzle piece that explained why he’d been opposed to scheduling a honeymoon. “So you took our honeymoon money and put it in crypto? I gave up a lot to be here. I bought my wedding dress. I bought my plane ticket. I spent over $5,000," she said.

The reveal comes as Holly plans to wed Wayne, and live with him in South Africa. In her move from America, she temporarily brought her mom along. The mom’s role: to keep Wayne and Holly celibate until marriage so they respect their Jehovah’s Witness beliefs.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

