'90 Day': Holly Becomes 'Lethal' as Wayne Hides the Reality of His Finances

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Wayne took Holly to a jiu jitsu class so she could learn to defend herself, and the couple clashed once again about whether to stay in Wayne's house or move.

During Holly's first self-defense class, the instructor taught the confident American moves including how to lock someone in a chokehold. It turned out, Holly was a pro at taking down her opponents — which she proved several times by throwing them down on the mat.

"Holly can do self-defense like I never thought a little girl can throw a big guy," Wayne said with a chuckle. "That was impressive."

"It's true," Holly deadpanned. "I am lethal."

TLC

At home later on, the two were conversing in the kitchen when the topic once again turned to staying in Wayne's home or moving to a gated community. Holly had booked some places to look at without letting Wayne know first.

"Baby, we spoke about this," Wayne said, exasperated.



"Me and my mom just felt like we were in a horror movie," Holly explained, referring to her mom's recent visit. "We could really hear strange noises. The house also has been broken into three times. You can't deny that. That's just proof."

Wayne tried to explain he'd spent "a lot" of his money on his house and had signed up for security — though notably omitted from the conversation (once again) was the fact Wayne didn't have the money for a big move.



"I've tried to everything for you to keep you safe, and now you go book appointments behind my back," he huffed.

TLC

"Obviously, I want Holly to feel safe, but she just basically got here," Wayne added over voiceover. "When Holly came down the first time, she saw my business was a success. It was flourishing. Holly saw what I had. After that, I lost one of my biggest contracts I had. These people used to give me up to eight or nine jobs a day. Holly knows what happened to an extent, but I haven't been completely honest with her."

Holly tried to make Wayne understand that her home country of the U.S. was generally safe. "I jog at night in graveyards." she added.

"That's in the U.S.," Wayne argued. "Even in a gated community, it's not safe a gated community. My friend got shot in an estate through the gate."

"Why can't we just go look?" she asks.

"It's expensive to move," he says. "It's not cheap."

TLC

"I don't know how your money works," she explained. "I need to know all that stuff if I'm going to get incorporated into living here."

"Yeah, well maybe you should have done that before you said you'd marry me, first," Wayne shot back.

Wayne finally relented, offering to go look with her.

"I can't afford to move," he admitted later in a confessional interview. "But I'm sort of thinking I'm taking everything away from Holly — like I need to try and give her something. So I'm compromising and considering looking at a house with her. I'm sort of hoping this is going to get us just back on track."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

