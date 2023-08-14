'90 Day': Holly Becomes 'Lethal' as Wayne Hides the Reality of His Finances

Holly and Wayne sparred over staying or moving into another home on Monday's episode of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 09:00PM EDT
90 Day Fiance recap
Photo:

TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Wayne took Holly to a jiu jitsu class so she could learn to defend herself, and the couple clashed once again about whether to stay in Wayne's house or move.

During Holly's first self-defense class, the instructor taught the confident American moves including how to lock someone in a chokehold. It turned out, Holly was a pro at taking down her opponents — which she proved several times by throwing them down on the mat.

"Holly can do self-defense like I never thought a little girl can throw a big guy," Wayne said with a chuckle. "That was impressive."

"It's true," Holly deadpanned. "I am lethal."

90 Day Fiance recap

TLC

At home later on, the two were conversing in the kitchen when the topic once again turned to staying in Wayne's home or moving to a gated community. Holly had booked some places to look at without letting Wayne know first.

"Baby, we spoke about this," Wayne said, exasperated.

"Me and my mom just felt like we were in a horror movie," Holly explained, referring to her mom's recent visit. "We could really hear strange noises. The house also has been broken into three times. You can't deny that. That's just proof."

Wayne tried to explain he'd spent "a lot" of his money on his house and had signed up for security — though notably omitted from the conversation (once again) was the fact Wayne didn't have the money for a big move.

"I've tried to everything for you to keep you safe, and now you go book appointments behind my back," he huffed.

90 Day Fiance recap

TLC

"Obviously, I want Holly to feel safe, but she just basically got here," Wayne added over voiceover. "When Holly came down the first time, she saw my business was a success. It was flourishing. Holly saw what I had. After that, I lost one of my biggest contracts I had. These people used to give me up to eight or nine jobs a day. Holly knows what happened to an extent, but I haven't been completely honest with her."

Holly tried to make Wayne understand that her home country of the U.S. was generally safe. "I jog at night in graveyards." she added.

"That's in the U.S.," Wayne argued. "Even in a gated community, it's not safe a gated community. My friend got shot in an estate through the gate."

"Why can't we just go look?" she asks.

"It's expensive to move," he says. "It's not cheap."

90 Day Fiance recap

TLC

"I don't know how your money works," she explained. "I need to know all that stuff if I'm going to get incorporated into living here."

"Yeah, well maybe you should have done that before you said you'd marry me, first," Wayne shot back.

Wayne finally relented, offering to go look with her.

"I can't afford to move," he admitted later in a confessional interview. "But I'm sort of thinking I'm taking everything away from Holly — like I need to try and give her something. So I'm compromising and considering looking at a house with her. I'm sort of hoping this is going to get us just back on track."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 Day FiancÃ©, Holly and Wayne
90 Day's Holly Is 'Puking' and Miserable as Wayne Tries to Ratchet Up Their Romance
90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Holly Admits It's 'Really Weird' Her Mom Is Chaperoning Her Relationship at 40
90 Day': TJ Stands Up for Kim in Heated Clash as His Brother Says the 'World Revolves Around Her'
'90 Day': TJ Stands Up for Kim in Heated Clash as His Brother Says the 'World Revolves Around Her' (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance recap
'90 Day': Tyray Cozies Up to the Real Carmella but Isn't 'Any Closer' to Knowing Who's Catfished Him for 4 Years
90 Day: Gino Waffles Ahead of Looming Fight After His Family Calls Jasmine a 'Gold Digger'
90 Day: Gino Waffles Ahead of Looming Fight After His Family Calls Jasmine a 'Gold Digger'
Wayne Brady
Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual: 'I'm Doing This for Me' (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancee, David and Sheila
90 Day: David Offers to Pay for Home Fixes for an 'Embarrassed,' Grieving Sheila After Her Mother's Fatal Fall
90 Day Yohan Sweet-Talks Daniele into Embracing Motherhood Again 22 Years After Having Her Son
90 Day: Daniele's Friends Express Concern Over Her Desire to Start a Family with Yohan
90 Day Fiance: Cleo and Christian
90 Day: Christian Getting 'Crushed' in the Past Made Him Fear Intimacy — but Cleo Doesn't 'Buy It' (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance, Mary and Brandan
'90 Day': Mary's Grandparents Set House Rule That She Can't 'Do It' with Brandan When He Moves In
90 Day Brandan
90 Day: Brandan Sinks $60,000 into Building a House for Mary as His Mom Fears He's a Victim of 'Manipulation'
90 Day Fiance, Holly and Wayne
90 Day: Holly and Wayne Met and Got Engaged in 3 Days — but He'll Have to Kick Her Mom Out of Bed to Have Sex
90 Day: Julio's Codependent Mom Promises She Will 'Suffer' If He Moves to Europe to Be with Dutch Love
90 Day's Kirsten Gets Emotional About Being a 'Secret' as Julio Puts Off Telling Mom He's Moving Abroad
90 Day: 'Kinky AF' Statler Plans to Ambush Girlfriend Dempsey with Her U.K. Move
90 Day: 'Kinky AF' Statler Plans to Ambush Girlfriend Dempsey with Her U.K. Move — but There's an Ex Factor
90 Day Fiance "Meisha Drops an Ultimatum for Nicola"
90 Day's Meisha Drops an Ultimatum for Nicola: Engagement or Their Time Together 'Will Be Over'
Gino and Jasmine, 90 Day Fiance
90 Day: Gino Is 'Considering' a Prenup While Jasmine Has Sex Toys on the Brain