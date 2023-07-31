90 Day's Daniele and Yohan — and a Puppy! — Are Reunited and 'Inseparable' After Hitting Restart

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Daniele and Yohan are taking a chance to start fresh.

On Monday night's episode, the recently reunited couple attempted to move on from their rocky past and focus on rebuilding their marriage and embracing their future together in the Dominican Republic.

Last season, Yohan, 33, seemingly called it quits with his wife, 42, during the show's explosive tell-all episode. Their marriage reached a breaking point when Daniele’s ex came for a visit. “The moment you decided to bring Taylen into our relationship, our relationship turned to s---,” he said, publicly declaring that he didn’t want to be with her anymore.

However, it seems that wasn’t the end for the couple after all. After working on their relationship, the two of them decided to get back together and had become “inseparable.”

90 Day Yohan and Daniele.

“After the tell-all, I was sure that our relationship was over, but Yohan agreed to do therapy with me, which has been really helpful,” Daniele explained. “I was able to understand that I wear my independence as a suit of armor, and now I’m really trying to learn how to be part of a marriage and part of a team and that’s really hard for me. But it’s worth it to be able to create a life with my husband.”

The pair even welcomed a new addition to their family: a puppy named Gizmo. Daniele, who calls Gizmo her “perfect little child,” said she thinks having a dog will help give them practice for being parents one day.

“I feel like it’s a way for us to start our family together,” she explained. “It’ll give us responsibilities that we can share and something to play with. I feel like [it] will be really good prep for when we have a baby.”

Yohan agreed, seeming to be on the same page. “We’re looking towards our future,” he said. “Not our past.”

Later in the episode, Daniele’s two friends Sandra and Lizzette came to visit from New York City. She acknowledged that her friends were “concerned” about her relationship with her husband, given that their relationship was “really rocky” in the past.

“I know that my friends are still really skeptical,” she said. “I want my friends to see the Yohan that I see and have the same faith in my relationship that I have.”

90 Day Daniele.

When Daniele picked up her pals, they said she was “glowing” and seemed really happy. They inquired about Yohan’s job, and she admitted her husband was currently unemployed but insisted she wasn't too worried.

When the couple first met, Yohan was working as a personal trainer at a resort, but he soon left to devote more time to his butcher shop. However, it soon closed down, leaving him to rely solely on his yoga instructor wife’s income. Daniele called him losing his job a “blessing in disguise.”

“I think everything happens for a reason,” she stated. “Hopefully we can figure out a way for Yohan to contribute somehow financially, but we’re not there yet.”

Daniele and Yohan first met when she was on a vacation in the Dominican Republic with her family. They tied the knot just five months after meeting each other, and she relocated to the Caribbean to be with him.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.