90 Day: Daniele's Friends Express Concern Over Her Desire to Start a Family with Yohan

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo have babies on the brain — but her friends are skeptical.



As the couple met up with Daniele's friends Sandra and Lizzette during Monday's episode, Sandra asked whether the pair had thought about "having children in the future." Lizzette then asked if they were even "ready for kids."

"Was I ready for a kid at 21 when I was in community college? No, and I have a fabulous child," Daniele, 42, said in response. "So, I feel like, right now, I have the energy to have a kid. I have the energy to have two kids."

That said, Daniele did admit, "I don't know that I'll have that energy two years from now."

Daniele — who has a 22-year-old son — hadn't considered the possibility of having another child until she met Yohan, who is 10 years younger than her. In realizing how much becoming a father meant to her husband, she then began to feel like she could "jump on board" with the idea.

Upon being asked how many kids they'd potentially have, Yohan said he would be "happy" with two children. In order to accomplish that goal, he believes the couple should engage in sexual intimacy every day — but he acknowledged Daniele "doesn't see it the same way."

"We've been trying naturally since we got married, since before we got married. And we haven't been successful," Daniele told her friends. "And he's always like, any time I feel something, any time I'm like, 'Oh, my stomach hurts,' or 'I'm tired' or nauseous or my boobs are sore, he's like, 'What? Do you have a baby? Do you have a baby?'"



TLC

While Yohan advised Daniele to "be patient," telling her, "God is the one that sends you children," Daniele was in favor of going the medical route. She especially felt this way after a fertility clinic specialist once informed them that her odds of becoming pregnant naturally were very low.

Fortunately, Yohan hasn't voiced his opposition to using an egg donor or a surrogate to accomplish his family goals. "We want to make the appointment and see what the doctor recommends," he said. "The cost, as well."

"It costs a lot," said Lizzette, who then noted she wanted to "make sure" they had their "ducks in a row."

Both of Daniele's friends expressed concern about the pair taking such a big step, citing how young the couple's marriage was, their financial instability and Daniele's past struggles as a single mom. Daniele didn't have an answer to how she and Yohan would navigate these challenges, so her friends advised they had "a lot to think about."

"This is so high-stakes," Lizzette said. "Just enjoy. You all got married real fast, because that was another thing that happened super fast, but it happened. So we're not even going to go back to that anymore. But take all of this in."

Sandra added, "For me, it's the stability. Stability comes with financial support and also money. You need money to live. And it does concern me that he had not one job but two jobs that he no longer has. And so, that's a lot."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

