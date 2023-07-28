90 Day's Brandan Wants Intimacy in 'Awkward' First Night with Mary — but Her Grandparents Are Next Door (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way', Mary says she feels "nervous" and "not ready" to get physical with her long-distance boyfriend of two years

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 10:00AM EDT

Brandan may have moved across the world to be with Mary on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but the pair aren’t exactly living out a fairy tale romance.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, the couple spends an awkward first night together in Mary’s room while her grandparents are seemingly within earshot.

“Normally we’d be on the phone right now, not, like, this close on a bed,” Brandan says to Mary with a shy smile. “When I asked your grandparents for permission to use the room with you, they were like, you know, ‘No funny business.’ So, um....”

Not helping to set the mood, a strange noise prompts Brandan to look up and see a gecko creeping around the rafters..

90 Day's Brandan Wants Intimacy in 'Awkward' First Night with Mary, but Her Grandparents Are Next Doo
90 Day Fiancé Brandan.

TLC

“I don’t wanna come off as, like, rude or disrespectful,” says Brandan. “But, um, do you by any chance foresee the night changing?”

Mary appears uncomfortable and tells him, “You know, you’re tired. So you will just go to sleep, and then I go to sleep too.”

She admits that she’s nervous, adding, “I think I’m not ready yet.”

“That’s understandable,” Brandan says. “I don’t wanna force you. Got it.”

“Thank you for being understanding,” she replies.

“Of course,” he nods.

Mary explains her feelings in a confessional interview: “I know we were having a lot of intimacy on the phone. But it’s different that he’s here now in person, and it’s a big deal to me. Just today, it’s my first time [having] me and Brandan in the same bed, first time kissing Brandan, all our first times.”

90 Day's Brandan Wants Intimacy in 'Awkward' First Night with Mary, but Her Grandparents Are Next Doo
90 Day Fiancé Mary.

TLC

What goes unsaid is that there’s one more issue — Mary hasn’t told Brandan that her grandparents expect her to wait until marriage to have sex.

“So, that’s a lot of pressure,” she admits.

In last week’s episode, Mary’s grandparents expressed concerns about her relationship with Brandan and attempted to set ground rules, including that she should not “do it” with him yet.

“I have been waiting for two years to hold his hand and know how it feels like to touch his hair and hug him,” she said. “I always respect my grandparents. But I don't want to tell Brandan we can't do anything without their permission.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR - ABC stars Gerry Turner
'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Proves 'Some Things Get Better with Age' in 'Refined' New Promo — Watch!
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, Lala Kent
Lala Kent Gives Inside Scoop on 'Strangest Season' of 'Vanderpump Rules' Yet — and Teases a 'Twist'
Kris Jenner
See Kris Jenner Style Custom Dollhouses — with Chandeliers and Mini Prada Bags! — for Her 6 Kids (Exclusive)
LOVE ISLAND -- "Week 2" Episode 508 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix Grills 'Love Island' Players on Sex as 1 Says 'Look Up Bad Bitch in the Dictionary' to Find Her
Actors Bob Saget (L) and Andrea Barber attend the People's Choice Awards 2017
Andrea Barber Says Bob Saget Was 'the Heart' of the 'Full House' Cast's Group Chat Before He Died (Exclusive)
This week, Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that will take their love to new heights and test their survival skills
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Faces the 'Hardest Thing I've Had to Ever Do' as 2 Hometowns Loom
90 Day Fiance: Cleo and Christian
90 Day: Christian Getting 'Crushed' in the Past Made Him Fear Intimacy — but Cleo Doesn't 'Buy It' (Exclusive)
Paramount+ 'Zoey 102' clip
'Zoey 102': Jamie Lynn Spears Makes a Wild Wedding Entrance — and Nearly Crashes into the Bride! (Exclusive)
NeNe Leakes and Bryson Bryant
NeNe Leakes Breaks Silence on Son Bryson's Arrest: 'He Has an Addiction, There's Nothing I Can Do' (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance, Mary and Brandan
'90 Day': Mary's Grandparents Set House Rule That She Can't 'Do It' with Brandan When He Moves In
90 Day: Julio's Codependent Mom Promises She Will 'Suffer' If He Moves to Europe to Be with Dutch Love
90 Day's Kirsten Gets Emotional About Being a 'Secret' as Julio Puts Off Telling Mom He's Moving Abroad
Watch Vicki Gunvalson Return to 'RHOC' to 'Whoop It Up' with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador
Watch Vicki Gunvalson Return to 'RHOC' to 'Whoop It Up' with Tamra Judge and Shannon Storms Beador (Exclusive)
This Is Us - Season 1
Mandy Moore Reflects on Her 'Forever Family' Bond with 'This Is Us' Costars: 'Maybe It'll Come to Fruition Again'
90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Holly Admits It's 'Really Weird' Her Mom Is Chaperoning Her Relationship at 40
Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber visit at SiriusXM Studio on December 9, 2016
Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber Are 'Eager to See' How New 'Full House' Rewatch Podcast Strengthens Their Bond
90 day fiance
90 Day's Sheila Fears She'll 'Scare' David Away After He Realizes Her 'Poverty'-Stricken Home Is 'Worse Than' He Imagined