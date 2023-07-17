90 Day: Brandan Sinks $60,000 into Building a House for Mary as His Mom Fears He's a Victim of 'Manipulation'

Brandan’s mother has some major concerns about his relationship with Mary on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

On Sunday night’s episode, Brandan, 23, bid an emotional farewell to his family before he hopped on a flight to start his life with long-distance love Mary, 23, in the Philippines. The two have been dating for two years, but have only “met” online.

Brandan’s family and friends have expressed worries that the relationship is toxic and controlling. “I’ve been trying to convince him to end the relationship and see that it was toxic and start his life over here,” his mother said tearfully. She called the situation “scary” and admitted that she did not want him to move to the Philippines to be with Mary.

Brandan's mom hugs him goodbye at the airport on "90 Day". TLC

Brandan also revealed that he and Mary decided to build a house for themselves in the Philippines and that “all of his paychecks” over the past year were going “straight to building the house and to Mary.”

He admitted that the costs were close to approximately $60,000, which left only $250 remaining in his bank account. “I won’t have any money when I get to the Philippines,” he said. “At this point, I’m just kinda rolling with the punches and hoping that it works out.”

At the airport, Brandan’s mother hugged him and said she didn’t want him to go. “I’m worried,” she told him. “There’s always that, like, fear that I’m never gonna see you again. You’re my son.”

“I just really hope that when you get over there, you won’t allow manipulation or controlling to be part of your lifestyle,” she added. “You don’t deserve that, and you know better.”

The couple keeps in contact through FaceTime and phone calls, essentially, 24/7. Earlier in the episode, he insisted on bringing his phone along with him when he went fishing so that he could FaceTime her even while she was asleep.

“The last time I tried to go fishing, Mary thought that I was cheating on her with someone else,” he tried to explain. “So I have to be on the phone with Mary when I go or we have a really big fight.”

Brandan on his phone on "90 Day". TLC

Ultimately, Brandan’s mother said she was “proud of him” for making the decision that he felt was best, even though she didn’t necessarily agree with it. He thanked her and said her support meant “everything” to him.

The mother and son have a somewhat strained relationship due to her past struggles with addiction. However, they had been slowly working to rebuild that closeness — which, his mom explained, was why it was so devastating that he was leaving now.

“A lot of the closeness that Brandon and I lost was my fault,” she admitted. “When I started using drugs, he lost all faith in what I said and how I lived, and I can’t blame him.”

She continued, “But once I got clean and sober… where we could have bridged that gap, Mary stood in the way of that.”

Brandan promised he would call his mother if he ever needed anything or found himself in trouble. And as for his and Mary’s relationship? Only time will tell if they can get over their trust issues — or if things will get truly ugly.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.