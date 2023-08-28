90 Day: Brandan Shares How Mary Was a 'Life-Changer' Who Rescued Him Emotionally After a Suicide Attempt

On Monday night’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Brandan gave some essential insight about his unwavering commitment to Mary, despite the codependent toxicity they've fallen into two years into their relationship.

The episode featuring heartbreaking revelations Brandan, who shared that Mary came into his life at a time when he desperately needed support.

“When I met Mary, I was in a point in my life where I was, like, done with everything,” Brandan recalled. Through tears, he shared, “I didn’t feel like I was good enough for anyone. Not even myself, and I tried to take my own life.”

At the time, Brandan was struggling to cope with the emotional toll of his mother’s addiction, a cheating ex girlfriend and his own insecurities. “Mary reached out for the first time,” he continued. “Let’s just say it was the literal definition of a life-changer. I clung on so hard.”

However, over time their relationship had devolved into one dominated by mutual trust issues and excessively controlling behavior, triggering Brandan in dark ways.

“It brings me back to the state of mind like I’m not good enough,” Brandan explained, still crying. “And I’m trying really hard to just hold on.”



Brandan moved across the world to the Philippines to try to resolve these concerns. And though he's faced lots of hiccups settling in, including negotiating the expectations and rules of her strict family, Brandan has been finding his sense of self-worth again.



In last week’s episode, after Brandan told Mary her lack of trust might cause the end of their relationship, she had a panic attack. This week’s episode showed medics attending to a distraught Mary as she recovered from her visceral reaction to Brandan asserting himself.

It's clear the two 23-year-olds both have a lot of personal psychological issues to work through — whether that will be separately or together remains to be seen.



