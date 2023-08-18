90 Day: Brandan Nears His Breaking Point as Mary Won't Let Him Even Look at Other Girls (Exclusive)

Brandan may finally be reaching his breaking point when it comes to his volatile relationship with Mary on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, tension increases between the two 23-year-olds when Mary brings Brandan to her church in the Philippines. Throughout the sermon, she continuously reminds him "don't look at girls," instructing him to only look at her and the priest.

Although Brandan tries to "play it cool and be calm," it's clear he's nearing a breakdown.

"It's already a lot of pressure to just expect someone to basically adopt a religion," the American, who moved across the world to be with her, vents to producers. "So, Mary telling me that she doesn't want me looking at other girls is a bit much."

Brandan and Mary at church. TLC

"If I even turn my head, she doesn't like it," he adds. "And that's f---ed up."

Mary once again tells him not to look at girls and demands he focus on her and only her when he's not looking at the priest.

"Here we are again with Mary getting insecure and jealous, even though we've talked a lot about how that won't happen anymore," Brandan says to producers. "To be physically controlled... like, where I can look, who I can speak to... I don't think anyone should have to live like that."

Mary leads him through the aisles, keeping a close eye on him. "Don't look at girls," she reminds him yet again. "Behave!"

Brandan and Mary at church. TLC

Brandan admits that he feels like he simply can't win, declaring, "It can't be like this forever."

The couple has been plagued by jealousy and control issues ever since they began a long-distance relationship two years ago. Prior to Brandan moving to the Philippines, the two were in 24/7 contact with each other via phone and FaceTime.

Brandan on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'. TLC

In the past, Mary has demanded he switch seats on an airplane because a woman was sitting next to him. She also claimed his jealousy cost her a college scholarship, and she's admitted to faking power outages and unplugging her WiFi so she could spend time with her male friends without Brandan forbidding it.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

