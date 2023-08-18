90 Day: Brandan Nears His Breaking Point as Mary Won't Let Him Even Look at Other Girls (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Monday's '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way', Mary continues to be "insecure and jealous" when she brings Brandan to church

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 10:00AM EDT

Brandan may finally be reaching his breaking point when it comes to his volatile relationship with Mary on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, tension increases between the two 23-year-olds when Mary brings Brandan to her church in the Philippines. Throughout the sermon, she continuously reminds him "don't look at girls," instructing him to only look at her and the priest.

Although Brandan tries to "play it cool and be calm," it's clear he's nearing a breakdown.

"It's already a lot of pressure to just expect someone to basically adopt a religion," the American, who moved across the world to be with her, vents to producers. "So, Mary telling me that she doesn't want me looking at other girls is a bit much."

90 Day: Brandan Nears His Breaking Point as Mary Won't Let Him Even Look at Other Girls
Brandan and Mary at church.

TLC

"If I even turn my head, she doesn't like it," he adds. "And that's f---ed up."

Mary once again tells him not to look at girls and demands he focus on her and only her when he's not looking at the priest.

"Here we are again with Mary getting insecure and jealous, even though we've talked a lot about how that won't happen anymore," Brandan says to producers. "To be physically controlled... like, where I can look, who I can speak to... I don't think anyone should have to live like that."

Mary leads him through the aisles, keeping a close eye on him. "Don't look at girls," she reminds him yet again. "Behave!"

90 Day: Brandan Nears His Breaking Point as Mary Won't Let Him Even Look at Other Girls
Brandan and Mary at church.

TLC

Brandan admits that he feels like he simply can't win, declaring, "It can't be like this forever."

The couple has been plagued by jealousy and control issues ever since they began a long-distance relationship two years ago. Prior to Brandan moving to the Philippines, the two were in 24/7 contact with each other via phone and FaceTime.

90 Day: Brandan Nears His Breaking Point as Mary Won't Let Him Even Look at Other Girls
Brandan on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'.

TLC

In the past, Mary has demanded he switch seats on an airplane because a woman was sitting next to him. She also claimed his jealousy cost her a college scholarship, and she's admitted to faking power outages and unplugging her WiFi so she could spend time with her male friends without Brandan forbidding it.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
90 Day FiancÃ©âs Jenny and Sumit Celebrate Two Year Anniversary: âPeaceful and Beautifulâ
90 Day Fiancé's Jenny and Sumit Celebrate 'Peaceful and Beautiful' 2-Year Anniversary
Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017
How Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Be Involved in Family's New Show: 'They're Looking Forward to It' (Exclusive)
Sammi Giancola attends Logo TV Fire Island Premiere Party
'Jersey Shore': Sammi 'Sweetheart' Says She's Hit a 'Midlife Crisis' in Chat About Stars' 11 Kids (Exclusive)
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Says Love Addiction Is 'a Real Thing' That 'Explains' Her Relationship with Tom Sandoval
90 Day's Cleo and Christian
90 Day's Cleo and Christian Learn They Might Be Doomed to Become 'Enemies' in 'Spooky' Reading (Exclusive)
House of Villains / Johnny Bananas, Omarosa and Jax Taylor
Johnny Bananas, Omarosa, Jax Taylor and More to Compete in 'House of Villains' to Be America's Ultimate Supervillain
Christine Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown Sister Wives - 2010
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Opens Up About Jealousy in Polygamy: 'I Thought I Was a Bad Person' (Exclusive)
Danielle's Birthday Brings Highs and Lows, from a Kid-Planned Spa Day to Discord with Adam.
'OutDaughtered': Danielle's Birthday Brings Highs and Lows, from a Kid-Planned Spa Day to Discord with Adam
TLC SISTER WIVES CAST
Sister Wives' Robyn Brown Says Life with Kody Has Been 'Hell' at Times amid Splits but 'He's Doing His Best' (Exclusive)
Sister Wives PEOPLE cover
Christine Brown on Why Her and Her Sister Wives' Marriages to Kody Were a 'Success' Despite Splits (Exclusive)
TLC SISTER WIVES CAST
TLC's Sister Wives Reflect on the 'Domino Effect' That Toppled 3 of Kody's 4 Marriages in 14 Months (Exclusive)
This week, Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that will take their love to new heights and test their survival skills. Later, drama erupts when a surprise guest crashes the cocktail party. MONDAY, JULY 17 on ABC. CHARITY LAWSON, XAVIER
The Bachelorette's Xavier Told Charity His 'Darkest Secret' When He Opened Up About Past Cheating (Exclusive)
Angela Deem and Kalani Faagata
90 Day's Kalani and Angela Get Hammered, Bond over Cheating Husbands and Their Ability to 'F--- a Bitch Up'
90 Day's Kalani Committed the Ultimate Betrayal by Cashing Her Hall Pass to Get Even for Asuelu's Cheating
90 Day's Kalani Committed the Ultimate 'Betrayal' by Cashing Her 'Hall Pass' to Get Even for Asuelu's Cheating
Charity Lawson, Xavier, The Bachelorette
Bachelorette Charity Thinks Xavier 'Still Has Room to Grow' After 'Men Tell All': 'Accountability Is Everything' (Exclusive)
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Posts Quote About Having 'High Standards' After Kody Split
Sister Wives' Meri Brown on 'Letting Go' amid Facing 'Season of Change' After Split: 'This Is My Evolution'