90 Day's Brandan Lies to Mary's Grandfather After Calling Him a 'Stone Cold Killer' with 'Resting B Face'

Brandan and Mary are starting their relationship with a lie on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

On Sunday night’s episode, Brandan met Mary’s grandparents for the first time — and made sure not to reveal they’d already kissed. Brandan knew to hold his tongue because such displays of affection, including everything from hugs to sexual intercourse, are seen as unacceptable by Mary’s traditional Filipino family. Instead, Brandan glossed over exactly what his and Mary's lips had been doing when they met each other at the airport and said they'd just talked a lot.

As for Mary's grandfather's intimidating demeanor, Brandan said in an interview: “He’s got this resting B face — like a stone cold killer, like he’s really trying to figure out what I’m made of. So, just playing it safe.”

TLC

Still, he couldn't help but get warm and fuzzy about Mary to her grandparents, telling them, “I do really love your granddaughter very much.”

Mary has already revealed in an interview that she isn't planning to have intercourse until she’s married — though that news will eventually come as a shock to Brandan, with whom she's been having phone sex throughout their two-year, long-distance relationship.

“Hopefully we can still be romantic with each other in private because we’re about to spend our first night together," he said. "We’ve talked a lot about what we want it to be like — like a wet dream almost."

TLC

Mary threw a wet blanket on Brandan’s dream, though. And though Brandan was bummed they wouldn’t get any alone time in the home he paid for, he was able to respect her culture — for now.

“Me and Mary do deserve the privacy that we’ve spent a long time waiting for,” he said in an interview. “There’s been lots of sexual tension for the past two and a half years. So, I’m still hoping that we’re gonna have some sort of romantic, steamy intimacy ... or something.”

When night came, Brandan did what he could to make Mary comfortable when she admitted she wasn’t ready — not just because of her traditional values, but because of her general anxiety.

Brandan and Mary spent the night together in their shared bed — sleeping top to tail to preserve their chastity.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

