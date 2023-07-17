90 Day's Armando Is Out to Show He and Kenny Don't Belong in Mexico City: 'Have to Prove a Point'

If you’re an American who has just moved to Mexico City but doesn’t know how to speak Spanish, you may have trouble buying groceries.

That’s what Kenny learned in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which aired Monday. Kenny, 60, who is from St. Petersburg, Florida, wanted to move to Mexico City despite his partner Armando’s misgivings about such a major life change.

The couple visited the city over the summer for a trial run. Accompanied by Armando’s young daughter Hannah, the two stopped by in front of a large grocery store to buy food during their stay.

Before going inside, Armando, 34 — who hails from San Felipe, Mexico — decided to give Kenny a test to prove his point that living in Mexico City would be difficult for him.

“I was thinking, since you are all about moving to Mexico City, you’re gonna go in there alone, and see if you can do it,” Armando said to a surprised Kenny about shopping for groceries.

Kenny and Armando. TLC

In a confessional, Armando said, “Before Kenny made the move to Mexico, I knew that he knew no Spanish, and I think Kenny not knowing Spanish could be a potentially bigger problem in Mexico City. It’s not the same as walking into our local supermarket. Here, you have to ask vendors what you need.”

Armando, however, told Kenny that he and Hannah would be around nearby to keep an eye on him. “Killing me,” responded a masked Kenny, who did not have a translator app on his phone.

“I’m really kind of surprised at Armando because he doesn’t normally play these kinds of games,” Kenny later admitted in his confessional. “So I have to prove a point here and have to do good. Otherwise, Armando is gonna throw it in my face and say, ‘I told you so. You cannot handle it here in Mexico City.’”

The result was a bit of a frustrating wake-up call for Kenny. As he carried Armando’s shopping list, Kenny appeared overwhelmed by the number of items inside the store as he walked through the aisles, muttering to himself, “Oh boy.” Meanwhile, a nearby Armando told Hannah that no one inside the store knows English.

Armando and Kenny in the store. TLC

At first, Kenny was successful in ordering chicken legs from a butcher by speaking a combination of English and Spanish and pointing out what he needed. However, ordering spices posed a big challenge for him as the Spanish-speaking vendor didn’t understand Kenny’s request for “salt” and “pepper.”

“Did he know what I was saying?” Kenny asked himself after that exchange. “Oh my God.”

Witnessing what just happened to Kenny, Hannah told Armando: “It seems the broth will have no flavor.”

Armando later admitted that he was amused that Kenny had difficulty fulfilling the shopping list. “Kenny looked lost, like he’s really struggling,” he said. “I feel a little bad, but it’s funny to see.”

In another confessional, Kenny revealed that, prior to moving to Mexico, learning Spanish was going to be difficult because he has dyslexia. “I need to learn more because I think [Armando is] worried that he’s going to take on a lot to guide me through Mexico City.”

Back at the store, Kenny sighed and admitted he couldn’t go on further shopping.

“Are you frustrated, babe?” Armando asked his partner as he and Hannah walked up to him.

“I’m a little overwhelmed,” Kenny answered.

Armando and Kenny's outing at the store. TLC

It appeared that Armando had proven his point to Kenny. “Of course, Mexico City is a big city and I’m sure there are tourists and professionals that speak English,” Armando said in the wrap-up. “But I’m trying to show Kenny the downside of moving to Mexico City. Him not knowing Spanish, there will be more work and responsibility falling on me.”

“That’s why I’m a little annoyed,” Kenny responded as he sat next to Armando. “Because I can figure out how to go to a doctor, I can figure out what I’m gonna need at a grocery store. It might take a little longer for me to shop, but we just literally got here and you’re already, like, not giving me a chance and not being open-minded about it, and that's what this trial run is all about.”

The shopping incident was a microcosm of the couple being at odds over the Mexico City move as Armando earlier feared for his and Kenny’s safety.

“A little over a year and a half ago, we visited Mexico City for a couple of days and I just fell in love with it. I loved the vibe of it and I thought this would be a really cool place to live,” Kenny said in a confessional in last week’s season 5 premiere. “So about six months ago, I brought up the idea to Armando to move to Mexico City and it was not received well.”

As “a small-town boy,” Armando was less than thrilled about the potential move because “I've heard that there are so many dangers, people get hurt, robbed constantly. But you know, no matter what I tell Kenny, no matter the risk, he doesn't seem to care about any of that.”

However, the two decided to give it a try. He told Kenny in last week’s episode: “I'm doing this for you because I know you want to experience it and I'm kind of going out of my comfort zone.”

Armando admitted at the time that he was thrilled about one aspect of the trip — moving forward in the process of having biological children together. “I'll be honest, what does make me excited is possibly knowing that we could expand our family because I feel we haven’t made much progress on that,” he said.

Kenny agreed, explaining, “With surrogacy, we're not going to find it here.... There's nothing here. And so that's a good reason to go and to do this trial. We are going to go to the clinics and we're going to check it out to see if it's right for us.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

