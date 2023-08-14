'90 Day': Armando Goes from 'Over the Moon' to 'Heartbroken' as Surrogacy Meeting Sparks Doubt in Kenny

60-year-old Kenny is unsure about having a child at his age, stating, "This child, I probably would never see their children"

By
Published on August 14, 2023 09:00PM EDT
90 Day Fiance, Kenny and Armando
Photo:

TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Armando and Kenny have seemingly reached an impasse regarding whether to expand their family. 

Armando was set on having a baby together, but 60-year-old Kenny remained unsure about wanting to welcome a child whose life he most like would not witness in full. Monday night’s episode of the show saw their visit to a surrogacy agency, where both men were surprised to learn the process was within their budget. 

“I’m over the moon, and I’m ready to have a child,” Armando told cameras after learning the affordability of the surrogacy route. He confirmed to Kenny that he “totally” wanted to move forward with the process — which would take between a year and a year and a half.

90 Day Fiance, Kenny and Armando

TLC

But after a heart-to-heart conversation, it was clear they weren't aligned. When Armando asked his husband to be honest, Kenny admitted he did “go back and forth on it all.” Through tears, Kenny admitted the conversation had been weighing on his mind. “You know, it’s a lot ... I’m thinking I’m too old for it.” He also explained that he didn't know whether it was “right” to bring an infant into the world at his age.

He shared, “Thinking about a little baby, and thinking about if they’re 5 or they’re 6 or they’re 8 and something happening, because of the age I’m at, it’s something I have to think about. And it just hit me a lot.” 

Kenny added in a confessional interview: “This child, I probably would never see their children. And this is what [Armando] is not understanding.”

Kenny was willing to consider the compromise of adopting an older child — but the couple had previously looked into adoption, and that route had proven challenging.

Though Kenny didn’t explicitly say “no,” Armando saw the conversation as a denial. 

“I feel very misled because he was saying no, and he tries to twist it in his own way,” Armando said in a confessional. “Like ‘Oh, I’m not saying no, but let's see still. I’m, in some ways, heartbroken because I’ve been very understanding, I think, of him.”

The day ended with tears from "heartbroken" Armando, who has been vocal about his dream of having another child. Armando has one grade school-aged daughter from a past relationship, and Kenny has grown children — but the pair had yet to welcome a child together. Now, it seemed they might never. 

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

