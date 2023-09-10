90 Day's Armando Admits He Is 'Invested' in Jasmine and Gino's Relationship: 'She's Madly in Love' (Exclusive)

Armando's husband Kenny Niedermeier exclusively tells PEOPLE he doesn't believe Jasmine Pineda is going to let Gino Palazzolo "leave the country without getting back together"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023 06:00PM EDT
90 Dayâs Armando Admits He Is Invested Jasmine and Ginoâs Relationship
Armando from '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way', Gino and Jasmine from '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'. Photo:

TLC; Jasmine Pineda/Instagram

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Ways Armando Niedermeier-Rubio is still holding out hope for another couple featured on the TLC franchise.

Armando exclusively tells PEOPLE that he doesn’t think it’s over between Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo despite their breakup on last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

“I don't know if you call it rooting for them, but I love Jasmine, I love watching her,” Armando says. “I'm invested in her and how she acts, what she says. It's just crazy, but I love it.”

Kenny Armando 90 Day Fiance
Kenny and Armando on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'.

TLC

Armando’s husband Kenny Niedermeier says he doesn’t believe Jasmine is “going to let him leave the country without getting back together.”

“For some reason, because sometimes when it's oddballs, you don't think any way these two are not made for each other,” he shares. “But she seems to really love him, which is crazy sometimes but she seems to really be into him.”

When it comes to Jasmine's future with Gino, Armando teases that he received “a little inside scoop” from Jasmine – but doesn't know much else.

“I've talked to her privately, she's professed her love for him, that she loves him. She's madly in love with him, so there you go," he says.

Gino and Jasmine, 90 Day Fiance
Jasmine and Gino on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'.

TLC (2)

Armando also admits he sees a bit of Jasmine in himself while watching 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, explaining, “There are little crazy things she does that Kenny says, ‘God, you Latinas are like that.’ But, I've done [things] to him. So, I have some of Jasmine in me.”

“Show that, 90 Day,” Kenny jokes as Armando adds, “Not as crazy though.”

Kenny and Armando’s comments come after Jasmine broke off her relationship with Gino on last week’s episode of the TLC series.

90 Day Jasmine Gino
Jasmine and Gino on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'.

TLC

After Gino brought up Jasmine’s claim that she saw an ex behind his back, she denied she actually cheated on him, explaining, “I told you that because I’m very hurt because you find it OK to say I’m not the most important person in your life.”

Despite Gino claiming she was important to him, Jasmine finally pulled the plug on their volatile relationship, saying, “I want you to go and I want you to leave me alone. I’m breaking up with you. …You can hate me for this but in the future, you will thank me because I believe this is the best decision. Walk away!”

Gino then left and made plans to return to the United States the following day. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval arrive to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018
Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Admits She 'Struggled' to Cut Ties with Tom Sandoval After Raquel Leviss Affair
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Receive Reduced Prison Sentences
The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark End Their Engagement
The Bachelorette's Zac Clark Says He 'Wouldn’t Change Anything' About His Engagement to Ex Tayshia Adams
Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Janelle Brown
Kody Brown Says He Had 'Special Requirements' for Janelle and Christine Before They Joined the Family (Exclusive)
exclusive trailer for Sullivan's Crossing credit CW
Chad Michael Murray Turns on the Charm in 'Virgin River' Team's New CW Show: Watch the Trailer (Exclusive)
Kenny Armando 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Kenny Says It’s Not 'Off the Wall' for Armando to Want to Expand Family Despite Age Gap (Exclusive)
90 Day FiancÃ©âs Kenny and Armando
90 Day: Armando Admits He Is 'Secretly Liking' His and Kenny's Stripper-Filled Night at a Gay Club (Exclusive)
Jill and Derrick Dillard photographed at their home in Siloam Springs, AR, on August 21, 2023.
Why Jill Duggar Dillard Considers Her Family's Church a 'Cult': 'It's Fear-Driven' (Exclusive)
90 Day: Sheila Proposes a Life-Changing Move After Getting Engaged to David â But Will Her Son Agree?
90 Day: Sheila Proposes a Life-Changing Move After Getting Engaged to David – But Will Her Son Agree? (Exclusive)
TV personality Lindsie Chrisley arrives at the 2016 Summer TCA Tour - NBCUniversal Press Tour at the Four Seasons Hotel - Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California.
Why Lindsie Chrisley Says It Was in Her 'Best Interest' to Be 'Methodical' with 'Chrisley Knows Best' Earnings
Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah
Lisa Barlow Says It Was 'Kind of a Relief' for Jen Shah Not to Be Part of 'RHOSLC' amid Prison Sentence
Alexis Bellino and Drew Bohn attend WE tv celebrates the premiere of 'Marriage Boot Camp' at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
RHOC's Alexis Bellino and Fiancé Andy Bohn Have 'Lovingly Chosen to Separate' After 3-Year Engagement
Heidi Klum Trigg Watson AGT America's Got Talent 09 05 23
Heidi Klum Says She Almost Drew Childbirth Instead of Her Wedding During 'AGT' Magic Act (Exclusive)
Emily Simpson, Heather Dubrow, Jennifer Pedranti
RHOC: Emily Treads on 'Thin F---- Ice' in Feud with Heather as Jenn Takes Big Step in Relationship with Ryan
Jill and Derrick Dillard photographed at their home in Siloam Springs, AR, on August 21, 2023.
Jill Duggar Dillard Says Her Reality Shows Nearly Tore Her Marriage Apart: 'Another Wake-Up Call' (Exclusive)
Jill and Derrick Dillard photographed at their home in Siloam Springs, AR, on August 21, 2023.
Jill Duggar Dillard Says She Only Made $175K for Nearly 10 Years of Filming 2 Hit Reality Shows (Exclusive)