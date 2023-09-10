90 Day's Armando Admits He Is 'Invested' in Jasmine and Gino's Relationship: 'She's Madly in Love' (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Armando Niedermeier-Rubio is still holding out hope for another couple featured on the TLC franchise.

Armando exclusively tells PEOPLE that he doesn’t think it’s over between Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo despite their breakup on last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

“I don't know if you call it rooting for them, but I love Jasmine, I love watching her,” Armando says. “I'm invested in her and how she acts, what she says. It's just crazy, but I love it.”

Kenny and Armando on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'. TLC

Armando’s husband Kenny Niedermeier says he doesn’t believe Jasmine is “going to let him leave the country without getting back together.”

“For some reason, because sometimes when it's oddballs, you don't think any way these two are not made for each other,” he shares. “But she seems to really love him, which is crazy sometimes but she seems to really be into him.”

When it comes to Jasmine's future with Gino, Armando teases that he received “a little inside scoop” from Jasmine – but doesn't know much else.

“I've talked to her privately, she's professed her love for him, that she loves him. She's madly in love with him, so there you go," he says.

Jasmine and Gino on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'. TLC (2)

Armando also admits he sees a bit of Jasmine in himself while watching 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, explaining, “There are little crazy things she does that Kenny says, ‘God, you Latinas are like that.’ But, I've done [things] to him. So, I have some of Jasmine in me.”

“Show that, 90 Day,” Kenny jokes as Armando adds, “Not as crazy though.”

Kenny and Armando’s comments come after Jasmine broke off her relationship with Gino on last week’s episode of the TLC series.

Jasmine and Gino on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'. TLC

After Gino brought up Jasmine’s claim that she saw an ex behind his back, she denied she actually cheated on him, explaining, “I told you that because I’m very hurt because you find it OK to say I’m not the most important person in your life.”

Despite Gino claiming she was important to him, Jasmine finally pulled the plug on their volatile relationship, saying, “I want you to go and I want you to leave me alone. I’m breaking up with you. …You can hate me for this but in the future, you will thank me because I believe this is the best decision. Walk away!”

Gino then left and made plans to return to the United States the following day.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.